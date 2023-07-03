SAP appoints Kholiwe Makhohliso as its new MD for Southern Africa

Kholiwe Makhohliso, a seasoned tech exec, has been named the new managing director of SAP's Southern Africa operations.

Seasoned tech exec Kholiwe Makhohliso | image supplied

Sergio Maccotta, senior vice-president for Middle East South and Africa at SAP, says Makhohliso joins the company at a pivotal time.

"Organisations throughout Southern Africa are uncovering new capabilities and efficiency gains through the smart use of intelligent technologies, thereby accelerating business transformation and sustainability efforts. As the region shifts to more agile and resilient business processes to power growth across multiple industries, Kholiwe’s technology and leadership expertise will be a great asset to our business.

Makhohliso's background

With more than 20 years' technology experience and previous leadership roles that span both the public and private sectors, Makhohliso started her career as an auditor. During her illustrious career, she has worked in IT, consulting and sales for blue chip companies that include Accenture and Oracle. Most recently, Makhohliso was the vice-president and country MD for German software company, Software AG, where she served as an executive director board member.

Passionate about education and youth skills development, Makhohliso is also chairperson of the Sparrow Trust, a non-profit organisation working to provide young, disadvantaged South African youth with education and learning opportunities.

'A fantastic time to join SAP '

Speaking of her new appointment Makhohliso comments, “This is a fantastic time to be joining SAP, as the organisation takes significant strides on its cloud leadership journey that is embracing the potential of AI and sustainability in the Southern African marketplace. I’m excited for this next chapter in my career as the region has a well-established installed base of SAP customers, and I look forward to further engaging both customers and partners to generate ongoing positive impact, powered by technology.”

“Organisations are navigating a new era of change and uncertainty and the role that technology plays in unlocking value is critical,” adds Maccotta.

“Kholiwe’s appointment to this strategic leadership role will be invaluable in further leading SAP’s efforts in Southern Africa to power innovation and ultimately fuel economic growth.”