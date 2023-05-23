AfricaMonth: Software startup Cloud23's remarkable impact on the African market

Launched in 2021 by tech exec Ram Ramakrishnan, Cloud23 has seen an 80% growth in the southern Africa market since its 2022 expansion. To accommodate the increased demand for its services, Cloud23 has established offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and now employs 57 staff members and contractors throughout Africa. Cloud23 is an enterprise software management firm launched in Delaware, USA, which mainly helps financial-services organisations to manage and optimise their operations through Salesforce and AWS platforms.

Cloud23 founder Ram Ramakrishnan | image supplied

Ramakrishnan on the rapid expansion of Cloud23 in the African market: "The expansion of the enterprise software management economy in South Africa has played a pivotal role in driving our regional development at Cloud23.

"Our commitment to offering enterprise software management services with efficiency and cost-effectiveness has also been a significant factor in our growth. We have been able to provide services at rates – at times - 40% lower than the usual market rate, enabling our clients to access high-quality solutions while achieving cost savings.

"Our success can also be attributed to our investment in local talent. By pooling the skills of talented and experienced professionals across Africa, we have been able to deliver exceptional services for our clients."

We chat with Ramakrishnan to find out more Cloud23 and its success in Africa...

How has Cloud23's growth and influence in the African market evolved since its expansion in 2022?

Cloud23's growth and influence in the African market have made significant strides since our expansion to South Africa in 2022.

Over the past year, we have experienced an impressive surge in our African customer base, resulting in a substantial increase in our global workforce, which now comprises 135 employees and contractors. Additionally, we have successfully entered other African countries, namely Botswana, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Mauritius, where we have established a strong presence and met the growing demand for our enterprise software management services.

How does Cloud23 remain committed to developing African talent and adding value to businesses globally?

Cloud23 is deeply committed to developing African talent and adding value to businesses globally through various strategies. Firstly, we recognise the exceptional reputation of local talent on the international stage. To harness this incredible talent, we actively recruit and hire skilled professionals from across Africa. By tapping into the diverse pool of expertise in the region, we bring unique perspectives and insights to our services, enabling us to better meet the needs of our clients.

Beyond recruitment, we support continuous training and skills-development programs for our employees. We appreciate the importance of staying updated with the latest advancements in enterprise software management.

It is our belief that by fostering the growth and success of African talent, we do our bit to contribute to the advancement of the technology sector in Africa and make a positive impact on clients worldwide.

How does Cloud23 plan to continue accommodating increased demand, and what are your future growth and recruitment plans for local and pan-African talent?

Cloud23 is dedicated to accommodating the increased demand for our services and continuing our growth trajectory. As part of our expansion strategy, we have recently established offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town, strategically positioning ourselves to better serve our clients in the region.

Looking ahead, we have ambitious plans for further expansion and development. We are actively exploring opportunities to open more local offices in other key emerging markets.

In terms of recruitment, we are committed to attracting and nurturing local and pan-African talent. We recognise the wealth of skills and expertise that exist on this continent, and we aim to harness this talent to drive our success and add value to our clients. We will also continue to actively recruit skilled professionals from across Africa, providing them with growth opportunities and a supportive work environment that fosters innovation and collaboration.

What kind of feedback have you received from clients and the market regarding Cloud23's enterprise software management services?

We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our clients and the market regarding Cloud23's enterprise software management services. In addition to the positive feedback from current clients, the market response to Cloud23's enterprise software management services has been remarkable. The growing demand for our services is a testament to our ability to meet the evolving needs of businesses and our commitment to providing solutions that deliver real value.

What do you believe sets Cloud23 apart and has led to your success?

We believe that our success stems from our commitment to working closely with our clients, understanding their unique needs, and serving as their trusted advisors throughout their journey with us. At Cloud23, we go beyond mere implementation and customisation of enterprise software management solutions. We actively collaborate with our clients, fostering a partnership approach that prioritises open communication, shared goals, and mutual success.

By genuinely understanding our clients' needs, challenges, and aspirations, we can design tailored solutions that align with their business processes and drive optimal results. Another factor that sets Cloud23 apart is our highly accredited staff.

To enable this success, our team consists of experienced professionals who have obtained prestigious certifications and accreditations in our field. This expertise ensures that we deliver top-notch services and solutions to our clients, providing them with the highest level of technical proficiency and industry knowledge.

Moreover, Cloud23 is dedicated to offering some of the most competitive prices in the market. We understand the importance of cost-effectiveness for our clients and strive to provide exceptional value for their investment. Our commitment to delivering enterprise software management services at rates, at times, 40% lower than the usual market rate demonstrates our dedication to creating mutually beneficial partnerships and helping our clients achieve significant cost savings.

By combining our partnership-driven approach with highly accredited staff and competitive pricing, Cloud23 positions itself as a reliable and trusted partner. We are committed to going above and beyond to ensure the success of our clients, providing comprehensive training, ongoing support, and proactive maintenance to address any issues promptly.

In summary, Cloud23's success as a Salesforce Consulting partner is underpinned by our commitment to providing real value for our clients. We believe in true partnerships, leveraging the expertise of our highly accredited staff, offer competitive pricing, and go the extra mile to ensure our clients' success.