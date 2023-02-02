CareerJunction Employment Insights Report

Following the minor drop in advertised vacancies in April, there was a slight uptake in recruitment activity during May 2022. Online hiring activity continues to show a positive trajectory, with an increase of 24% between May 2021 and May 2022. Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released its latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey on 31 May 2022, revealing that the country's unemployment rate reduced by 0,8 of a percentage point to 34,5% in Q1:2022, compared to Q4:2021. The survey also confirmed that there were about 370 000 more employees in South Africa in the first quarter of 2022 than in the fourth quarter of 2021. New jobs were most prevalent in Community and Social Services (281,000), Manufacturing (263,000) and Trade (98,000).