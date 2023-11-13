Industries

    How the Standard Bank fraud centre's serious error triggered an EFF-AfriForum war of words

    By Pauli van Wyk
    13 Nov 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    Standard Bank admitted over the weekend that its fraud centre erroneously labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as "fraudulent".
    Source: Youtube.
    Source: Youtube.

    The bank formally characterised this stunning lapse of judgement as a "misunderstanding" and neglected to point to the fraud centre as the spark in the powder keg.

    Indications are that the “misunderstanding” is self-created. Standard Bank’s business unit for the past eight years generated pay alerts on forms with a letterhead listing directors who had resigned in 2015 in conjunction with an outdated company logo in the top left corner.

    Read the full article by Pauli van Wyk at Daily Maverick.

    Source

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

    Let's do Biz