How the Standard Bank fraud centre's serious error triggered an EFF-AfriForum war of words

Standard Bank admitted over the weekend that its fraud centre erroneously labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as "fraudulent".

Source: Youtube.

The bank formally characterised this stunning lapse of judgement as a "misunderstanding" and neglected to point to the fraud centre as the spark in the powder keg.

Indications are that the “misunderstanding” is self-created. Standard Bank’s business unit for the past eight years generated pay alerts on forms with a letterhead listing directors who had resigned in 2015 in conjunction with an outdated company logo in the top left corner.

