Saica's celebrates decade of excellence at this year's Top 35-Under-35 Awards

In its 10th year, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) proudly presents the finalists for the prestigious Top 35-under-35 CA(SA) competition. This milestone edition not only highlights the outstanding achievements of young professionals under 35 but also underscores a decade of commitment to nurturing and celebrating exceptional talent in the field of chartered accountancy.

Launched in 2014, this competition has consistently grown in stature, receiving a record number of entries and nominations this year. Rigorous judging rounds have led to the selection of the final 35 individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership, not only in their workplaces but also in their communities.

Freeman Nomvalo, CEO of Saica, praised the finalists for their remarkable contributions, stating: "This year's competition is particularly significant as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Top 35-under-35 Awards. We continue to be amazed at the achievements of our young members who actively aim to make a difference, not only in the workplace but also in the communities where they live and work. These awards recognise individuals who are making a significant impact on the businesses they lead and proactively shaping communities, economies, and society. Saica takes immense pride in its heritage of nurturing young talent and fostering excellence."

Nomvalo emphasised the critical role that young CA(SA) professionals play in the sustainability and economic success of South Africa especially at a time when Saica and the CA(SA) designation have been recognised as the number one most trusted in the world, according to Edelman DXI research, further solidifying the reputation of South African chartered accountants on the global stage. "Each and every one of the finalists are difference makers and are therefore in a position to save livelihoods and carry out their duties in a manner that is of national interest. We acknowledge all Top 35-under-35 entrants whose hard work, mindset, impact, and integrity inspire all of us.

This year’s Top 35 finalists are (full profiles can be found here):

Andrew Portmann, managing partner at Alpha BPO



Ayanda Zwane, chief financial officer at First National Bank (FNB nav»)



Bartek Ogonowski, CEO and co-founder at LEVRA



Binita Morar, leverage and acquisition finance, AME at Standard Chartered Bank



Boitumelo Loate, portfolio manager – multi asset, and investment analyst at 36ONE Asset Management



Brecht Mohonathan, chief financial officer at Lions Cricket (Gauteng Cricket Board t/a Central Gauteng Lions)



Craig Wallington, co-founder and COO at MotherTree



Cyprian Teffo, executive head: finance and operations at Allan Gray Orbis Foundation



Dima Masedi, head: financial shared services at Standard Bank



Ellen Gower-Mzolo, chief financial officer and executive director at The Fulcrum Group (Pty) Ltd



Frans Joubert, chief financial officer at Tripco



George Sarpong, head: management accounting and finance at Nelson Mandela University



Itani Mafune, accounting training officer at ABSA Bank



Jameel Khan, co-founder and business development director at The Unconventional CA



James Mogale, chief executive officer at Resultant Capital



Jarren Collet, chief financial officer at quadcare



Jonathan Ruwanika, financial manager at PEP Stores



Jochemus Prinsloo, founder and director at Prinsloo Properties & Find My Leak



Jodilee Manuel, head of education and implementation at Syft Analytics



Julie Warren-Codrington, chief financial officer at Saige Business Consulting



Lerato Phelane, chairperson – transformation committee at Netcare Limited



Manoka Mathye, partner at KPMG South Africa



Montaque Swanepoel, founder of CFO360



Nkosinathi Hlophe, director of Energy Generation Africa & Steam Generation Africa ·



Omar Baker, chief financial officer at FNB (Islamic banking)



Paul Wombo, asset origination transactor at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited



Renier Wessels, head of automation and digital consulting at Bidvest ALICE™



Roger Wyllie, manager in capital markets/Africa assurance innovation at PwC South Africa



Selapeng Maledimo, executive director and CFO at Mahlophi Metals Group (Pty) Ltd



Senzo Ndlangamandla, head of department – accounting sciences at Walter Sisulu University



Sethu Tshabalala, high-value segment lead at MTN South Africa



Sinqobile Hlatshwayo, senior manager: financial services at KPMG South Africa



Stefan Cronje, strategy alignment and business acumen at BTS



Tinei Chagonda, managing director at Betvel Group



Virodh Singh, independent director at KZN Inland Cricket

Saica extends its gratitude to its sponsors, including Standard Bank, Makosi, Xero, Mercedes-Benz, BDO, Milpark Education, CAMAF media aid scheme, the National Youth Development Agency, Heavy Chef, Finnovo, and Thamani, for their support in making this recognition event a resounding success.

The Top 35-under-35 CA(SA) Awards ceremony will take place on 25 November 2023, marking a decade of excellence and setting the stage for future generations of exceptional chartered accountants in South Africa.



