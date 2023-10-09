Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAMotsepe AdvertisingEasyDebitBizcommunity.comAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Accounting & Auditing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Future accountants should strive to embrace ethics and impact society

9 Oct 2023
By:Ané Church, Issued by: SAICA
Like medical professionals, says Wayne van Zijl CA(SA), professional accountants might benefit from taking an oath. While doctors have a direct impact on saving lives, accountants' actions can equally influence the lives and livelihoods of thousands. The extent of their impact depends on their roles, the organisations they're associated with, and the public interest they need to protect. Even in the academic environment, accountants have a critical window of opportunity to shape the decision-making of future professionals, who will eventually hold the well-being of others in their hands, albeit indirectly.
Ané Church
Ané Church

Recently, the University of the Free State (UFS) School of Accountancy, in collaboration with Standard Bank, hosted a thought-provoking event called Business Acumen Day. The event placed significant emphasis on professional values, attitudes, and acumens (PVAAs), which are often challenging to teach and assess in large classes. Instead of trying to directly teach these competencies, the approach was to expose students to real-life examples and inspire them to adopt the right behaviours.

Throughout the day, distinguished speakers, including Conrad de Wee CA(SA) RA, Patricia Stock CA(SA) RA, Bernard Agulhas CA(SA), and Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail, shared their insights and experiences. The event's core themes revolved around patience, humility, respect, purpose, and trust.

Conrad de Wee highlighted the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving success, drawing from his own life lessons.

Patricia Stock's life story of overcoming challenges and giving back to society resonated with the students, inspiring them to believe in possibilities beyond their circumstances.

Bernard Agulhas, now an adjunct professor in auditing at the UFS, delved into the challenges faced by the auditing profession in recent years. He stressed the significance of trust, accountability, and ethical principles, reminding professionals not to prioritise commercial interests over their commitment to professionalism.

Rob Rose's discussion on corporate reporting scandals and the need for greater accountability piqued the interest of many in attendance. He presented red flags and governance issues surrounding major scandals, urging everyone to be more vigilant against unethical practices. Despite the sobering insights, Rose expressed faith in South Africa's justice system and its ability to bring justice in these cases.

3,200 learners attend Saica Fasset Development Camps during winter holidays
3,200 learners attend Saica Fasset Development Camps during winter holidays

Issued by SAICA 3 days ago

Additionally, under the sub theme 'The audit profession's response to the financial reporting scandals of the past decade: Has enough been done?', the event provided an opportunity for stakeholders, including practitioners, accountants in business, representatives from professional bodies, and university staff, to participate in a panel discussion where topics like mandatory audit firm rotations, technology's impact, audit quality, and whistleblowing were zoned in on.

Open and sometimes difficult discussions are essential to stay rooted in principles and true to one's purpose. While professional accountants may not be obligated to take an oath, Agulhas emphasised the importance of being aware of their social contract to act in the public interest.

The Business Acumen Day aimed to inspire future accountants to be ethical and responsible, recognising their role in shaping the welfare of society.

NextOptions

About Ané Church

Ané Church is a lecturer at the UFS School of Accountancy
SAICA
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is the professional home of Chartered Accountants [CAs(SA)] who are leaders in business, government and the communities they serve.
Read more: Standard Bank, Rob Rose, SAICA, Bernard Agulhas, Wayne van Zijl

Related

3,200 learners attend Saica Fasset Development Camps during winter holidays
SAICA3,200 learners attend Saica Fasset Development Camps during winter holidays3 days ago
#OrchidsandOnions: Standard Bank delivers with adorable ad
#OrchidsandOnions: Standard Bank delivers with adorable ad4 Oct 2023
Source: Supplied.
Pan-African real-estate firm and RMB take a lead in propelling Africa's sustainability agenda29 Sep 2023
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz returns
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz returns27 Sep 2023
Why South Africa's top companies advertise on BusinessTech
Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies advertise on BusinessTech26 Sep 2023
Source: RVI Sanef and Standard Bank find common ground on Daily Maverick issue
Standard Bank apologises to Daily Maverick, meets with Sanef26 Sep 2023
Source:
Sekunjalo prevails against Standard Bank15 Sep 2023
The scarcity of fund accountants within South Africa's retirement funds industry
SAICAThe scarcity of fund accountants within South Africa's retirement funds industry14 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz