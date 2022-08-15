Industries

    NWU Gallery and the Goethe Institut presents feminism exhibition in celebration of Women's Month

    15 Aug 2022
    Issued by: North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University Gallery in collaboration with the Goethe Institut, presents an exhibition titled Feminism ya Mang, Feminism Yethu, Feminism Yani curated by Samantha Modisenyane and Masechaba Moloi. The artists featured are Jodi Bieber, Amy Ayanda, Teresa Firmino, Helena Uambembe, Jabu Nadia Newman, Kelly Johnson, Lulama 'Wolf' Mlambo, Saaiqa and Thato Ramaisa.

    Feminism ya Mang, Feminism Yethu, Feminism Yani is the visual exploration on how we define womanhood, sexuality, age, and feminism, key themes that come with such an engagement, and the ways in which notions on gender and queerness can redefine our understandings. By engaging with this complexity, the exhibition aims to celebrate the diversity of knowledge that contributes to our regional experience of feminisms. We acknowledge that this notion is not static and is constantly being challenged by a myriad of lived experiences.

    The exhibition reflects the diversity of experiences and expressions of being woman in spaces such as those represented in this installation. Home of Empty’s and Saloon explores the way in which woman engage with and exist within these realities. The installation texts particularly focus on some of the words, emotions and memories associated with the spaces and interrogates what this means in a local context.

    Feminism ya Mang was conceptualised by Samantha Modisenyane and Masechaba Moloi in collaboration with Danai Mupotsa, Motlatsi Khosi and Lindiwe Mngxitama. The Learning Feminisms is a regional project that was initiated by the Goethe-Institut in Kigali, Rwanda. Feminism Ya Mang, Yethu, Yani first opened at the Goethe-Institut Johannesburg in May 2021 as part of the South African iteration of Learning Feminisms. The programming for the exhibition was presented online to adapt to the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings and it is available here.

    For more information, contact NWU Art Gallery curator, Amohelang Mohajane. Tel: (018) 299 4341 | Email: az.ca.uwn@enajahom.gnalehoma

    Exhibition title: Feminism ya Mang, Feminism Yethu, Feminism Yani

    Venue: NWU Botanical Gardens Gallery
    Curated by: Samantha Modisenyane and Masechaba Moloi
    Time: 4.30pm – 6pm
    Opening date: 11 August 2022

    Closing date:

    2 September 2022


    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
    Read more: Jodi Bieber, Jabu Nadia Newman

