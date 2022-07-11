Are your language skills holding you back?

Imagine that English is not your first language, that you were taught English through your mother tongue, but that your company or clients expect you to be a proficient English speaker. Imagine that you have to write emails, proposals and reports or do presentations in English, and that your message and tone are misinterpreted - or even called unprofessional - because your writing and speaking skills lack some of the nuances of a first language speaker.

Many South Africans don’t have to imagine this scenario: it’s a reality that they face every day in the workplace. Moreover, many hard-working and enthusiastic people are often overlooked when it comes to promotion, simply because they cannot write a report, structure a decent presentation or they make a few grammar or spelling errors when they write emails. The result is a work environment that destroys employees’ confidence to express and communicate ideas.

Language skills have been regarded as a 'soft skill' in the workplace for years: something that is useful but not really necessary to do the job. However, many employees are starting to see the importance of using English more professionally in the workplace, in an attempt to improve their own language skills and gain more self-confidence, and to qualify for promotions. And for this reason, many employees are enrolling in English classes – not to learn the language from scratch, but to help them enhance their current language skills.

Wits Language School’s English improvement courses are designed for second language speakers. In these courses, you will increase your vocabulary, revise essential grammar rules and learn how to write business documents that are effective, professional and persuasive.

Do you want to learn how to write the best cover letter for your CV, how to create a stellar PowerPoint presentation that will be remembered or how to structure an objective, detailed and cohesive report? Would you like to refine your pronunciation skills and speak with confidence before a group of people, or would you like to say as much as is necessary using as few words as possible? Maybe you want to learn some spelling rules or how to use the comma and semicolon correctly. The Wits Language School offers a range of courses to help you do exactly that.

The various courses are taught by professional and experienced teachers in an interactive and communicative way that makes the learning process fun and memorable. Throughout the course, you complete assignments to track your progress and then demonstrate your new skills with an exam at the end of the course. Furthermore, upon the successful completion of the course, you receive a University of the Witwatersrand Certificate of Competence.

Contact Wits Language School for more information and course dates: az.ca.stiw@slw | 011 717 4208.



