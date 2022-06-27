Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Pert IndustrialsMiWayNorth-West University (NWU)Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationAfrika TikkunOur Salad MixEduvosredAcademyOptimiHelmAFDAWits PlusEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • English Teacher Countrywide
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Umalusi appoints new council

    27 Jun 2022
    Education quality assessor, Umalusi, has announced the appointment of its sixth council.
    Image source: Cienpies Design –
    Image source: Cienpies Design – 123RF.com

    This comes after the tenure of the fifth council ended on 7 June 2022.

    On Monday, Umalusi said the incoming council, which was appointed by Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, will serve a four-year term from 8 June 2022 to 7 June 2026.

    The Minister also appointed Professor Yunus Ballim as the new council chairperson.

    Umalusi spokesperson, Dr Lucky Ditaunyane, in a statement, said: “The new council will be officially installed at a formal welcome function on 6 September 2022. The CEO of Umalusi, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, thanked the members of the fifth council for doing excellent work in, among others, steering the organisation to two consecutive clean audits during their tenure.”

    Rakometsi said the outgoing fifth council, under the leadership of Professor John Volmink, had left a legacy of a public entity that uses public resources prudently and responsibly.

    "I thank all the men and women who served in the fifth council for setting the overall strategic direction of the organisation, keeping management accountable, and ensuring that Umalusi meets its statutory obligations.”

    Rakometsi also thanked Volmink for leading Umalusi proficiently for two consecutive four-year terms.

    “Prof Volmink is an astute academic, a public servant par excellence, and a transformational leader who maintains a high work ethic in everything he does. He is truly an asset to the education sector in our country.”

    Regarding the incoming sixth council, Rakometsi welcomed new chairperson and all council members, wishing them a productive and successful tenure.

    He further said he did not doubt that under Ballim, the sixth council would continue to build on the excellent work done by the fifth council, and that their expertise and vast experience will add much value to the work of Umalusi.

    Ditaunyane said the chief executive officers of Umalusi, the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), Council on Higher Education (CHE) and the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) are members of Umalusi Council by virtue of their position.

    Council representatives of the Department of Basic Education and the Department of Higher Education and Training are yet to be nominated by their respective ministers.

    The following new members of Umalusi Council were appointed by the Minister:
    1. Prof Y Ballim - Professor Emeritus: School of Civil & Environmental Engineering - Wits University
    2. Dr W Green - Chief Executive Officer: Council on Higher Education (CHE)
    3. Mr DB Hindle - Chairperson: ETDP SETA Accounting Authority
    4. Prof L Jita - Dean: Faculty of Education, University of the Free State
    5. Mr NT Johnstone - CEO: Catholic Institute of Education (CIE)
    6. Prof TS Maluleke - Vice Chancellor and Principal – Tshwane University of Technology
    7. Adv. MJ Merabe - Exco member of the South African Education Law Association
    8. Ms M Metcalfe - Executive Director at PILO
    9. Dr L Mokotjo - Head of Faculty: The Independent Institute of Education
    10. Prof TP Msibi - Dean and Head of School - University of KwaZulu Natal
    11. Dr C Myburgh - Director: Enrolment and Student Administration, University of Pretoria
    12. Mr V Naidoo - Chief Executive Officer: Quality Council for Trades & Occupations (QCTO)
    13. Dr MS Rakometsi - Chief Executive Officer: Umalusi
    14. Dr J Reddy - Chief Executive Officer: South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA)
    15. Dr KM Dos Reis - Director at Dos Reis and Venter Education Association
    16. Ms F Solomon - Vice President – Education: Sadtu
    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za
    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: Angie Motshekga, Mafu Rakometsi, Umalusi, John Volmink, Umalusi Council

    Related

    Over 600 schools impacted by KZN floods
    Over 600 schools impacted by KZN floods29 Apr 2022
    Image source: Getty Images
    Rebuilding the basic education system post-Covid-193 Mar 2022
    Deputy President Mabuza accepts donations for schools
    SappiDeputy President Mabuza accepts donations for schools22 Feb 2022
    Adopt-a-School Foundation congratulates the 2021 Matric class for its resilience
    Adopt-a-SchoolAdopt-a-School Foundation congratulates the 2021 Matric class for its resilience7 Feb 2022
    Image source: Getty Images
    Digital learning is required now, not in the future - Motshekga28 Jan 2022
    Image source: © Jatuphol Jaturapat –
    Umalusi approves the release of 2021 national examination results18 Jan 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz