2024 Dakar stage 5 results – A sand blast

The fourth stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally delivered a fifth winner in as many days, including the prologue. Read more about the stage here . 2024 Dakar stage 5 was a short, 118 km timed special in the empty quarter that ended near Shubaytah. However, crews had to travel almost 530 km on open roads before arriving at the start line in the dunes of the Empty Quarter.

The odds-on favourites to take the stage win today were Nasser Al-Attiyah (Prodrive Hunter) and overall race leader Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive Toyota). Both men are adept at reading the conditions of the dunes and choosing the fastest way over. Yesterday’s stage winner, Sebastien Loeb was at a slight disadvantage opening the stage. In essence, he had no tracks to follow so navigation was tricky, which cost him time. The Frenchman was dropped even further down the order when he was slapped with a 15-minute penalty for missing a waypoint within the stage.

