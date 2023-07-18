Terence Steenkamp joins Audi SA as PR, relationships manager

Audi South Africa has announced the appointment of Terence Steenkamp to its marketing division as PR and relationships manager. In this role, he will manage Audi SA's PR, social media and customer relationship portfolios.

Terence Steenkamp | image supplied

More recently, Steenkamp occupied the roles of PR and communications manager for Kia South Africa, and media specialist at Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa, before joining Audi South Africa.

A graduate in Bachelor and Honours degrees in journalism from the University of Pretoria and Stellenbosch University respectively, Steenkamp embarked on an extensive career in journalism peaking in the editorship of motoring media title Car Magazine.

“My team and I are delighted to welcome Terence, particularly given the time it has taken to find just the right person for this new position,” says Tarryn Knight, head of product, marketing and PR.

“The previously dedicated PR manager role has been enhanced with a broader portfolio, giving it a more forward-focused, progressive approach. The PR and relationships manager is now responsible for overseeing all-important relationships with the Audi brand, from our valued media partners to our treasured Audi owners and much-appreciated fans and friends of the brand.

“It’s taken us a few months to find just the right fit for this new role. Terence brings comprehensive experience in publishing and public relations, together with a passion for impactful social media and natural aptitude for strong brand relationships. I am excited to work with Terence and support his vision for this new portfolio within our department,” concludes Knight.