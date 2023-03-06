George Ezra returns to SA in July

Big Concerts has confirmed that chart-topping and multiple award-winning George Ezra will be coming to South African shores in July 2023. The tour kicks off in Cape Town on 12 July 2023 at Grand Arena, GrandWest, and on 15 July at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria. Brought to you by 947 and KFM.

George Ezra has toured the world, toured it some more, then met himself coming back the other way. He’s felt the green, green grass under his feet and the blue, blue sky on his back. He’s a man in pursuit of happiness, and of sharing that happiness.

After two blockbuster albums – Wanted On Voyage and Staying At Tamara’s, both reached number 1 in the UK and going 4x platinum in the UK, with over eight million album equivalent sales globally and seven billion career streams - the 6x platinum UK number 1 single ‘Shotgun’; and the 2019 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist, 2022 has seen him return to heart and hearth; releasing his third album, and third UK number 1 Gold Rush Kid, featuring the hit singles ‘Anyone For You’ and ‘Green Green Grass’ to praise from critics and fans alike.

He recently premiered his acclaimed documentary End to End, chronicling an unforgettable journey by George and two childhood friends across the UK, walking 1,200 miles across 95 days from Land’s End to John O’Groats. George is YouTube Music’s Sustainability Partner for 2022, working with The National Trust to plant 20 million trees.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 10 March exclusively from www.ticketmaster.co.za.

The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9am on Wednesday 8 March and will run until 8:59am on Friday, 10 March.

Important Note: Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo. These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets you will be denied entry into the venue, and you will not be entitled to a refund.

Cape Town

12 July 2023: Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town

Pretoria

15 July 2023: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

For complete tour and ticket information visit www.bigconcerts.co.za.