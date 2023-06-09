Industries

Africa


TFG posts 4% fall in annual profit

9 Jun 2023
The Foschini Group (TFG) on Friday posted a 4% fall in annual profit, hurt by increased inflationary pressure on consumers and worsening power cuts.
Source: Reuters.
The company reported a headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - of 969 cents for the year ended 31 March, down from 1,009 cents a year earlier.

Like other retailers, the owner of sports apparel Totalsports and jewelry store Sterns has had to endure soaring inflation and incessant power cuts.

SA retailers and consumers count the costs of a collapsing state
By 1 Jun 2023

Stores have seen a decreased footfall due to the power cuts, the company said, and estimates the rolling blackouts to have reduced turnover at its Africa operation in excess of R1.5bn.

South Africa is facing its worst rolling blackouts on record, leaving households and businesses without power for up to 10 hours daily.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
News

