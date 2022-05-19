Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

LGOliverInsight SurveyDistellStilesdmg events AfricaMpactPyrotecEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CRM Opinion South Africa

Menu

Why listening to what your customers want is a terrible idea

19 May 2022
Jonathan CherryBy: Jonathan Cherry
In traditional marketing circles there is a growing love affair with data. Everyone wants to 'analyse the data' before making a decision; data which is harvested from recorded customer behaviour patterns, focus groups and market research.

Source: ©lightfieldstudios -
Source: ©lightfieldstudios - 123RF

Brands increasingly want to make sure that they are listening closely to what customers want and need and then aim to generate some kind of commercial value into that insight.

The problem with this way of thinking is that a brand is then constantly creating value into what a customer apparently wants today, rather than boldly creating something new that the customer will want in the future.

A well-trodden path to conformity


Future-focused brands don't really care about what their customers want today – they'd rather spend their time imagining what they can create that will be desirable tomorrow.

An over-reliance on market research and insights generated from data positions a brand as a follower, and ultimately entrenches its place as a commodity with limited product pricing power.

In the short-term it might appear to be a business strategy that's safer than actually boldly creating market-leading ideas and innovations, but puts the business at a terrible future risk.

Jonathan Cherry, futurist and founder of Cherryflava Media. Source: Supplied
#BizTrends2022: The great retail powershift is here

By 12 Jan 2022


The idea of ignoring what your customers want is obviously one which will draw chortles and loud guffaws from many MBA-educated marketers who want (efficiency and scale and low risk), but the reality is that everyone is reading the same insights; everyone is following the the same well-trodden path to conformity.

Trying to then differentiate your brand when what you are selling is the same as everyone else, is an expensive and complex exercise.

Stop listening to only what the masses want, and start using your imagination and power of creativity.

This article has been republished with permission from Cherryflava.
NextOptions
Jonathan Cherry
Jonathan Cherry's articles

About Jonathan Cherry

Jonathan Cherry is a professional futurist, seasoned marketer and founder of the boutique futures consultancy Cherryflava Media. Jonathan works with clients to unlock future opportunities by helping them create and implement the right strategies and action plans that are future-fit and maximise the potential of the business. .
Read more: brand strategy, Jonathan Cherry, business strategy, customer research

Related

Learn how to navigate the transition with Regent Business School and John Sanei
Regent Business SchoolLearn how to navigate the transition with Regent Business School and John Sanei9 Feb 2022
#BizTrends2022: 3 ways businesses can rise to the challenge in 2022
#BizTrends2022: 3 ways businesses can rise to the challenge in 202221 Jan 2022
Customer loyalty, smoyalty
Customer loyalty, smoyalty12 Jan 2022
Jonathan Cherry, futurist and founder of Cherryflava Media. Source: Supplied
#BizTrends2022: The great retail powershift is here12 Jan 2022
16 tips for developing a strong business strategy
16 tips for developing a strong business strategy10 Jan 2022
5 lessons brands should consider going into 2022
5 lessons brands should consider going into 20226 Jan 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz