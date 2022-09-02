Avianto Estate hosts first Spring Festival

Avianto Estate is presenting its inaugural Spring Festival to usher in the change of season.

Taking place on 22 October, the Avianto Estate Spring Festival will be a celebration of music, food, family, and wholesome fun in the heart of the Muldersdrift countryside.

“We are blessed that we live and work in such a beautiful part of Johannesburg,” says Lloyd Pienaar, chief marketing officer of Avianto Estate. “It’s been a turbulent couple of years, and now more than ever we need a reason to come together and celebrate. The Avianto Estate Spring Festival is just the occasion, allowing music-loving grown-ups and kids of all ages to come together and enjoy a day of fun, nature, and community at one of Jozi’s quintessential countryside retreats.”

Featuring an exciting line-up of entertainment and adventure experiences, the Avianto Estate Spring Festival combines the best in local music talent, gourmet delights and family activities for every age group.

What to expect

The day kicks off with the Spring MTB and Trail Classic – fun and non-technical MTB and trail running/walking routes that will showcase the best the area has to offer.

Open to adults and children alike, the event is carefully marshalled every step of the way with a medical crew and logistical backup provided. Booking for this activity is essential.

From 10.30am until 7pm, visitors will enjoy a day of non-stop music from local favourites Prime Circle who will be performing alongside some of South Africa’s top headliners including Rubber Duc, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Jethro Tait, Neon Dreams, Simple Stories and DJ Vin Deysel. In addition, various radio DJ’s will be broadcasting directly from the event – providing the perfect soundtrack to the day.

No festival is complete without a tantalizing array of refreshments to mirror the festivities. From Mexican tacos and exotic sushi to juicy burgers and crisp vegetarian cuisine – every taste and lifestyle has been catered to. Bringing extra sparkle to the day is an array of local and international wine and bubbly favourites, in addition to the classic Beer Tent showcasing a variety of skilfully created craft beer and firm favourite brews and ciders.

Create everlasting memories for your children at the safe and secure, fully enclosed Kids Area, with access control and a constant security presence. With a host of fun activities including a jumping castle provided by Mi-Fitness Kids, face painters, puppet shows, treasure hunts, go-karting and superheroes meeting and greeting their fans – children of all ages are promised an incredible time in the great outdoors.

For additional peace of mind, trained childminders will be on hand to ensure a safe and fun time is had by all. Principal of Avianto Estate Private School, Mark Moore and his team will similarly be mingling with the kids providing fun and interactive activities for the smaller ages.

The Avianto Estate Spring Festival will also see the revival of the Petticoat Lane Crafters Market – an authentic market experience that showcases the best in artisanal food and unique fare from carefully selected traders.

“As this marks the debut of what will be an annual fixture on the Joburg social calendar, we will be hosting the festival on the fields of the Avianto Estate Private School,” explains Pienaar. “Next year, the Spring Festival will find its permanent home at Syringa Park – a dedicated eventing area, within Avianto Estate, that can comfortably accommodate 10,000 people.”

General and VIP Tickets for the Avianto Estate Summer Festival are now on sale and available exclusively through TicketPro. Accommodation packages are available at Riverstone Lodge and Stone’s Throw Manor - book soon to avoid disappointment. Please visit the website for more information.

Ticket prices