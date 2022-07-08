Industries

    #LunchtimeMarketing: What really happened at Cannes this year?

    8 Jul 2022
    Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com, take a look at what really happened at Cannes this year.

    Who brought what to the festival and why. More importantly, how does this showcase of advertising work relate to the real world, and what key trends are emerging?



    For more:

    Read more: Cannes Lions, Craig Page-Lee, Kevin Britz, #LunchtimeMarketing, Ebizradio



