#LunchtimeMarketing: What really happened at Cannes this year?
8 Jul 2022
|
Email
|
Print
|
PDF
Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on
ebizradio.com
, take a look at what really happened at Cannes this year.
Who brought what to the festival and why. More importantly, how does this showcase of advertising work relate to the real world, and what key trends are emerging?
For more:
Bizcommunity search:
Cannes Lions content in Biz
Google news search:
Cannes Lions on Google News
Twitter search:
Cannes Lions Twitter search
Official site:
http://www.canneslions.com
,
Facebook
,
Twitter
,
Instagram
More info:
Cannes Lions special section
Tags
Cannes Lions
Craig Page-Lee
Kevin Britz
#LunchtimeMarketing
Ebizradio
Email
Print
PDF
Save
Email
Print
PDF
Read more:
Cannes Lions
,
Craig Page-Lee
,
Kevin Britz
,
#LunchtimeMarketing
,
Ebizradio
