Spreading some colourful cheers this Mandela Day

In an effort to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day, B2B advertising pioneers Motsepe Advertising devoted their Monday to a colourful surprise and delightful day of fun, dancing, food, gardening and painting at The Coalition of Anglican Children's Home (COACH) in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

The day kickstarted with a choregraphed dance-off from the children at COACH, who challenged the Motsepe team to keep up with the moves, to then be followed by planting fruits and vegetables, painting of their playground, and a truly South African braai. “We have a soft spot for the youth of this country,” said Boitumelo Motsepe, co-founder and client service director at Motsepe Advertising. “We try by all means to work as hard as we can to become the catalysts that will drive this economy forward and impact the lives of young people across the country,” she further added.

The Coalition of Anglican Children's Home is a non-profit organisation that comprises of three children's homes: St George's Home, St Nicolas Home, and St Joseph's Homes. The children's homes have over 100 years of experience providing residential and therapeutic care to children who have been placed in their care by the children's court.

Despite the creative brains and beautiful campaigns that drive the day-to-day business objectives, Motsepe Advertising also advocates for the rights of children while creating opportunities motivated by empowering youth.

The Mandela Foundation announced that the 2022 theme would highlight the plight of food security and climate change with the tagline, "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are." Before the pandemic, an estimated 30 million people in South Africa were food insecure. This number most likely rose significantly during the lockdown and because of current global food inflation.

“It is up to companies like ours to step up and be the change that we want to see. We are truly honoured to be privileged with the opportunity to add value to our South African women and the youth of this country,” Boitumelo concludes.

