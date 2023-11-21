Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IntercareAmbani Reputation ManagementMedihelpEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Pharmaceuticals News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Pfizer and Tris Pharma sued for supplying compromised ADHD medicine to children

    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against Pfizer and Tris Pharma - a smaller privately held pharmaceutical company - alleging that they knowingly distributed ADHD medication to numerous children, despite being aware that the treatment was compromised due to sub-standard manufacturing practices.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    The legal action originated from a whistleblower complaint filed by Tarik Ahmed, who served as Tris' head of technology from 2013 to 2017.

    Filed in the District Court of Harrison County, Texas, the lawsuit claims that between 2012 and 2018, Pfizer and Tris engaged in manipulation of quality-control testing for the drug Quillivant XR.

    The tests, mandated by federal law, were allegedly manipulated to yield passing results. The lawsuit contends that accurately conducted tests often revealed the drug's failure to dissolve as intended, indicating that it might not be released in the body as expected.

    The legal action contended that Pfizer, even with awareness of quality-control issues, influenced Texas' Medicaid programme to include Quillivant in its roster of preferred drugs.

    Source: Supplied. The delegation of global Pfizer executives, and members of the US Consulate and the Trade, Industry and Competition are pictured here with Minister Ebrahim Patel.
    Global president of Pfizer opens Cape's new Pfizer and Biovac facility

    10 Mar 2023

    The pharmaceutical company based in New York, along with New Jersey's Tris Pharma Inc., secured Medicaid reimbursements through "fraudulent and unlawful" statements, as asserted by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the lawsuit.

    Paxton further asserted that numerous Texas families reported dissatisfaction, claiming that Quillivant did not produce the intended effects.

    Quillivant was formulated by Nextwave Pharmaceuticals, a company acquired by Pfizer in 2012. Similar to other medications for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, it faced challenges with shortages and did not attain a significant national market share.

    Requests for comment from Pfizer and Tris went unanswered.

    Read more: Pfizer, ADHD
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Health Department unveils plan to introduce new vaccines
    16 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Pharma giants set SA vaccine price tag at $734m, confidential contracts reveal
     5 Sep 2023
    Source: Supplied. Pfizer and Unjani team with Sister Happiness.
    Pfizer and Unjani open Daggafontein clinic
    5 Sep 2023
    Source:
    ADHD: Lack of knowledge and funding major barriers to diagnosis
    28 Aug 2023
    Source:
    WHO closely monitors Covid variant amid mutation concerns
     15 Aug 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    Brand Finance Healthcare 2023 Report reveals resilience amidst post-pandemic slump
    7 Jul 2023
    Source:
    Pfizer and Thermo Fisher Scientific increase access to advanced genomic testing
    16 May 2023
    Source:
    Consortium sparks debate over intellectual property of mRNA vaccines manufactured in SA
     21 Apr 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz