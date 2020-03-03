Pick n Pay reveals new online scheduled grocery delivery service

Set it and forget it

The new online shopping feature is called Grocery Genius and is designed to remove the hassle of manually placing regular online orders for essentials by offering Pick n Pay shoppers a more convenient way to restock.While new to the local market, scheduled grocery delivery services have gained traction abroad with the likes of Amazon Prime.“Our scheduled delivery shopping solution means those little annoyances like running out of milk or pet food late in the evening can be avoided. It also helps with stocking up on big or bulky items like toilet paper or heavy dog food. This service takes away any hassle for customers as it is automatically delivered straight to their front door," says Georgina Muirhead, Pick n Pay: online manager.After a successful pilot with a group of shoppers last year, this service is now available to all Pick n Pay online shoppers. “It is as easy as ‘set it and forget it’ and the feedback has been very positive as time-saving has always been a major priority for our customers,” says Muirhead.Explaining how it works, she explains that customers will fill an online trolley by selecting the products they want delivered regularly. The majority of these items will likely be found in their ‘personalised favourite aisle’ on their profile which shows the items they purchase most often. Customers then select the day of the week or date of the month they’d like them delivered.“Customers only need to set up their scheduled delivery once and their basic shopping needs will be fulfilled weekly or monthly with no further action required.”Pick n Pay’s full online shop range is available for the scheduled delivery service, and customers will continue to earn Smart Shopper points for all their online shops.The Grocery Genius service is free and delivery for customers' first scheduled delivery will be free. Thereafter customers only pay the standard delivery fee (R60). Customers can easily cancel or pause the service at any time – for instance if they go on holiday – via mobile or desktop.“We also remind customers three days before their scheduled order is set for delivery should they wish to add or remove any products to their online trolley. If customers forget to remove items they don’t need that week or month, they can simply return these items with the driver or in-store,” says Muirhead.