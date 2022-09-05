Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

JNPRSA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaBizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism & Travel News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Brand and Marketing Assistant Cape Town
  • Content Manager Cape Town
  • Graphic Designer Paarl
  • Videographer Paarl
  • Digital Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Hotel Deputy General Manager Franschhoek
  • Reserve Management Couple Bronkhorstspruit
  • UK Customer Service - Work From Home Work From Home
  • Event Stylist Johannesburg
  • Event Stylist Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    SanParks National Parks Week kicks off in one week

    5 Sep 2022
    South African National Parks (SanParks), in partnership with TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa and First National Bank (FNB) kicks off its 17th annual South African National Parks Week in one week's time. The free access week will run from 12 to 18 September 2022.
    Source: via | Augrabies National Park, Augrabies, Northern Cape, South Africa
    Source: South African Tourism via Wikimedia Commons | Augrabies National Park, Augrabies, Northern Cape, South Africa

    Reynold Thakhuli, SanParks general manager: media, PR and stakeholder relations, says: SA National Parks week is aimed at linking the South African national parks system to the communities and to showcase the best of our country’s national parks. During the week all South African citizens are allowed to enter most national parks for free for a day visit.”

    "The week in partnership with TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa and FNB is meant to cultivate a sense of pride in South Africa’s natural, cultural and historical heritage, protected by the national parks system which is the basis for the established theme 'Know Your National Parks'. It’s important for South Africans to visit and know the importance of national parks."

    SA National Parks Week dates announced
    SA National Parks Week dates announced

    2 Aug 2022

    This year SanParks will open the week in Augrabies Falls National Park. The feature element of this campaign is the free access granted to all South African day visitors carrying their official Identity Documents. Young persons under the age of 16 will be allowed free access without proof of identity.

    The free access to the parks will not include accommodation and commercial activities in the park such as guided safaris in vehicles or guided walks, etc and Kruger, Addo Elephant, Augrabies, Agulhas, Table Mountain and |Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park will only have free access until Friday, 16 September. Namaqua National Park and Boulders Penguin Colony and the Cableway in Table Mountain National Park are not included in the free access.

    Thakhuli says "every year SanParks aims to increase the number of citizens that are granted free access to national parks during this time. Since we started the programme in 2006, some 619,252 South Africans have been afforded the opportunity to enter national parks, and we want to see these numbers grow, especially after the last two years which halted travel around the world."

    "The survival of the South African national parks system and our natural and cultural heritage lies in the people of South Africa," concludes Thakhuli.

    NextOptions
    Read more: First National Bank, FNB, tourism industry, South Africa Tourism, South African National Parks, travel industry, tourism and travel

    Related

    Bob Adams via
    SAA in talks with British Airways over Comair franchise3 hours ago
    Source: Supplied
    Airlink's new route halves Cape Town-Maputo flight time3 days ago
    Discover, plan, book - a definitive guide to hotel marketing
    Discover, plan, book - a definitive guide to hotel marketing1 Sep 2022
    Palesa Mabasa. Picture supplied.
    Entrepreneurs must not overlook the value of marketing1 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Tourism recovery rate at CTIA reaches five month high1 Sep 2022
    #WomensMonth: Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander
    #WomensMonth: Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander31 Aug 2022
    7 wellness tourism hotspots to experience in KwaZulu-Natal
    7 wellness tourism hotspots to experience in KwaZulu-Natal30 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Blue Train to resume operations30 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz