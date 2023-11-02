George's 262ha berry and avo farm in business rescue

Blue Mountain Berries, a renowned berry farm nestled in the rural landscape of George, is now available for sale through a sealed bid process following its placement in business rescue.

Source: Supplied. Wesley Cowan, director for Galetti corporate real estate.

This fully operational farm spans a total erf of 262.11ha and comes equipped with farmhouses, equipment, staff accommodation, a community centre, fully operational cold rooms as well as packing and storage facilities. There's also the option to purchase a robust inventory list of moveable assets.

Galetti Corporate Real Estate is mandated to handle the sale, with a deadline for all sealed bid submissions set for Thursday, 30 November 2023.

Blue Mountain Berries supplies Pick ‘n Pay, Checkers and Woolworths but predominantly serves export markets, as these top-quality products are in demand overseas,” explains Wesley Cowan, director for Galetti Corporate Real Estate. “Both fresh and frozen berries are exported to Europe, Russia, the UK, Middle East and Southeast Asia year-round.”

Cowan says that “these versatile farms will also produce avocadoes and various cash crops, offering a canvas of opportunities for investors”.

In addition, the farm offers sustainable service delivery through off-grid resilience, enhanced by multiple solar systems, diesel generators and four large dams, with full water rights in place.

As the second biggest city in the Western Cape province, George has long been viewed as a highly convenient location for both locals and the recent wave of inland semigrants.

It's tactically located roughly halfway between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, with a regional airport serving the Southern Cape and Little Karoo regions, and connecting to nearby towns like Mossel Bay, Oudtshoorn, Knysna, and Plettenberg Bay.

“With Blue Mountain Berries located just 15km to the west of George's Central Business District, the new owner of these farms can take advantage of a rural lifestyle with easy access to essential urban amenities,” adds Cowan.

Source: Supplied.

George: A thriving hub for logistics

George is also a key economic and administrative centre, serving as the headquarters of the Garden Route District Municipality and playing a crucial role in the regional economy. “The city offers a wide range of real-estate options, from residential homes to commercial spaces and farmland, making it an attractive choice for various lifestyles and investment opportunities,” explains Cowan.

“We’ve seen various major property deals being concluded in the area in recent years. This includes the sale of the former Destiny Africa land (437 ha), Spear Reit's R400m industrial development project and Sasol Pension Fund’s R521m purchase of Eden Meander Lifestyle Centre,” he adds.

What makes George so in demand for those seeking logistical and agricultural property is its location at the crossroads of three major national roadways: the N2, N9 (R62), and N12, providing easy connections to other parts of South Africa. “This is a key advantage in the distribution of fresh and frozen produce, guaranteeing the rapid transportation of goods by both road and air while preserving the integrity of the logistical cold chain.”

"George’s well-established infrastructure plays a pivotal role in enhancing its significance, driving growth in both trade and tourism within this picturesque region of the Western Cape. As we approach the November auction deadline, we anticipate a high volume of competitive sealed bids from astute investors keen on seizing the opportunity presented by this valuable and strategically positioned asset," he concludes.