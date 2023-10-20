Industries

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

Africa


Morocco spend $500m on new stadium for World Cup 2030

20 Oct 2023
By: Ahmed Eljechtimi
Morocco plans to build a large stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, and upgrade six others in preparation for co-hosting the 2030 World Cup, the prime minister's office said on Friday.
Soccer Football - FIFA Virtual Council Meeting - Zurich, Switzerland. Source: Reuters
Soccer Football - FIFA Virtual Council Meeting - Zurich, Switzerland. Source: Reuters

A deal was signed the same day between the government and state-owned fund CDG to finance the new stadium to be ready by 2028 for a total cost of $500m, the office said in a statement.

The six stadiums - to be renovated to host the African cup of nations in 2025 and the 2030 World Cup - are in the cities of Agadir, Casablanca Fez, Marrakech, Rabat and Tangier, it said.

Earlier this month, FIFA allocated the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Spain and Portugal but also said Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay would host three matches to mark the tournament's centenary.

Morocco will be the second African country to host the World Cup after South Africa in 2010.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
soccer, world cup, FIFA, Ahmed Eljechtimi

