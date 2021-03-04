Buy Local Summit & Expo goes virtual this March

The 9th annual Buy Local Summit & Expo is being held virtually between 8-10 March this year. The event is hosted by Proudly South African, the country's official buy local advocacy campaign.
Credit: Proudly South African
A vastly different format from previous Buy Local Summits, this event will focus on conversations that educate, inform, and entertain rather than only on formal presentations, says Proudly SA. The focus will nevertheless be on the business of localisation as a driver of economic growth.
The Summit will be live-streamed across multiple online and social media platforms from the Sandton Convention Centre. Those panelists that are unable to join in person will participate via video link. All sessions are free to join and will be packaged and available on-demand on our website even after the close of the event.
If South Africa is to adopt the right localisation policy at a larger scale, about 3.2 percentage points could be added to the country's annual GDP, says President Cyril Ramaphosa...
16 Oct 2020
Greater audience participation
"The new online format allows for many more delegates to tune in than the seating capacity and geography of the venue allowed in previous years and we look forward to many more visitors from around the country and even the world," adds Proudly SA.
Similarly, the virtual expo allows more participation from Proudly SA member companies, who this year are not required to travel to Gauteng, transport products and to be present on the stand for two days away from their business. The virtual expo will feature over 100 companies, showcasing their products and services in a short video with an online meeting hub where buyers and sellers can connect.
After the close of business, lifestyle activations celebrating South African food, music and clothing will ease delegates into their evening. These sessions will underline how local products and services can be fully integrated into our everyday reality.
Proudly SA CEO, Eustace Mashimbye, comments, “After the disappointment of having to cancel our 2020 edition of the Buy Local Summit, we are excited about the new format we have created in order for our 2021 event to go ahead.
"The hybrid nature of the event allows for real interactions between panelists and presenters which will translate into very viewable and entertaining content for delegates watching from their laptops and other devices. We are looking forward to a great virtual attendance and urge anyone with an interest in contributing to the recovery of our economy to tune in to find out how.”
Growing our economy and putting it back on the road to recovery is something to which we can all make a contribution, says the organisation. Buying and supporting locally grown, produced and manufactured goods is a critical driver of job creation and growth and there are many lessons to be learned at Proudly SA’s flagship event.
Some of the speakers, panelists and participants in the lifestyle sessions include Prof. Bonang Mohale, Tim Modise, Adv. Dali Mpofu, Peter Bruce, Leanne Manas, Maps Maponyane, Gareth Cliff, Theo Baloyi, Matthew Mole and Boskasie.
Brand guru Thebe Ikalafeng will run a coaching session on transforming good products into great brands and anyone with a business challenge should visit the online Business Solutions Hub for answers.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.