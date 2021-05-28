Informal Retailing News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Cape Town hosts first online market to support local businesses

28 May 2021
By: Ishani Chetty
The City of Cape Town (COCT) has launched an online market that sells items from informal traders, vendors and crafters.

Grant Twigg, the COCT’s Mayco member for Urban Management provides insight into what led to the creation of the new online market.

“I am excited to see the City pilot this online market initiative. Reason being, last year July, when the City engaged with the leadership of all informal traders’ associations under the theme, ‘Trading and living amid Covid-19’, we made a commitment tofindingd innovative ways of doing business and assisting the informal sector with increased economic opportunities to minimise the negative economic impact caused by the pandemic. Today’s launch is that commitment in action, and so we call on the public to support these small businesses by browsing and shopping at the Cape Town Online Market.”

Continue reading the full article on Ventureburn.com...


SOURCE

Ventureburn
Ventureburn is focused on telling the world’s startup news and tech entrepreneurs’ stories from the emerging market sector, covering everything from innovative new businesses and developments in ecommerce to helpful tips for starter entrepreneurs.
Go to: http://ventureburn.com/
Comment

Read more: City of Cape Town, Grant Twigg

Related

Nahana Communications GroupThe City of Cape Town and HelloFCB+ ask residents: How are you?; raising awareness for mental health1 day ago
False Bay CollegeMayor Plato announces site transfer for flagship Mitchells Plain TVET college3 days ago
GreenCapeGreen Economy Innovations for Service Delivery Conference: All presentations now available online20 May 2021
Western Cape's housing policy open for public comment20 May 2021
Informal traders receive training in bookkeeping11 May 2021
Athlone Refuse Station, Kraaifontein Waste Facility not accepting builders' rubble7 May 2021
Connectivity is key to keeping Cape Town on the map28 Apr 2021
New Amazon Africa headquarters to be built in Cape Town20 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz