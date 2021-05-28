Cape Town hosts first online market to support local businesses

The City of Cape Town (COCT) has launched an online market that sells items from informal traders, vendors and crafters.
Grant Twigg, the COCT’s Mayco member for Urban Management provides insight into what led to the creation of the new online market.
“I am excited to see the City pilot this online market initiative. Reason being, last year July, when the City engaged with the leadership of all informal traders’ associations under the theme, ‘Trading and living amid Covid-19’, we made a commitment tofindingd innovative ways of doing business and assisting the informal sector with increased economic opportunities to minimise the negative economic impact caused by the pandemic. Today’s launch is that commitment in action, and so we call on the public to support these small businesses by browsing and shopping at the Cape Town Online Market.”
