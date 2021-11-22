Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

ADCO CBDBonitasLeap CommunicationsOptimize AgencyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Mental health Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Doctors' mental health hard hit in face of financial stress

22 Nov 2021
By: Coenie Smith
Covid-19 is the biggest public-health emergency of our time, and it has not spared medical practices.
Coenie Smith, national manager: medical professionals at Nedbank. Source: supplied
Coenie Smith, national manager: medical professionals at Nedbank. Source: supplied
In the wake of the pandemic, medical practices have suffered tremendous financial losses due to a downward spiral in face-to-face consultations and a hold on elective surgeries.

Medical professionals are also experiencing an alarming prevalence of mental, neurological and psychosocial disorders and are in need of appropriate attention.

Increased anxiety disorders


According to a 2013 study, even before the worst onslaught of the pandemic, South Africa’s public healthcare system was historically overburdened, with medical professionals facing burnout.

At the height of the pandemic, South Africa experienced a gross shortage of healthcare workers to cover shifts in hospitals. Limited resources and an increasing workload inevitably challenged medical professionals’ ability to perform optimally.

At a webinar earlier this year, Dr Saeeda Paruk, psychiatry lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal reported that anxiety disorders in healthcare workers have increased significantly at an average prevalence rate of 44% during the pandemic.

Source: ©Wavebreak Media Ltd
Source: ©Wavebreak Media Ltd 123rf

A perfect storm


Society expects doctors to be all-knowing, well-rounded, high-achieving individuals, and often doctors also expect this of themselves. However, healthcare providers have a set of financial challenges that are unique to them.

Often starting during their studies, medical professionals face combined challenges of long hours and sleep deprivation. They also feel the pressure of social isolation while caring for patients in resource-constrained environments, paying off student loans and financially providing for extended family. This, together with other everyday stressors, creates a perfect storm that impacts young doctors’ physical and mental health.

Despite the high income that comes with their profession, many medical workers are not equipped to manage their personal finances, which compounds their stress. In addition to the fact that they start earning a living later than their cohorts, they face the risk of losing their ability to work in their profession at any time due to burnout or any other adverse events.

The lesson is that earning power is not enough, and even medical professionals need to have financial experts to take care of their financial matters, investments and wealth-management portfolios, while they focus on their patients.

Source: © sigalavaca
Africa's overall well-being lower than global average as stress level rises

17 Nov 2021


Assisting medical professionals


A key way to help healthcare professionals with their financial well-being is to offer them financial-education opportunities. They may be high-income earners, but the right skills and habits to manage finances successfully may not come naturally.

The introduction of lunch-hour seminars or flexible webinars on topics such as home-loan management, debt reduction, retirement planning and student-loan repayment will go a long way in empowering healthcare professionals to stay on top of their finances.

Addressing mental health is the right and healthy thing to do, regardless of the stigma associated with it. Medical professionals who fear losing their career or reputation as a result, avoid seeking help, running a risk to themselves and their patients.
NextOptions

About the author

Coenie Smith is the national manager: Medical Professionals at Nedbank.
Read more: Nedbank, mental health, financial stress, COVID-19, Coenie Smith

Related

Source: ©Nutcha Dhiphiranyaku
SA's sustainable higher rates of long-term growth expected to remain elusive2 hours ago
Source: ©bennymarty With hardly a month to go until the festive season begins, AfroCentric Group warns that the fourth wave is approaching
4th wave likely to be a wave of the unvaccinated6 hours ago
Image supplied: Gerety Awards jury
Gerety Awards 2022 jury announced7 hours ago
Source: © Netcare Netcare Jakaranda Hospital
Solid year-on-year results for Netcare despite Covid-19 impact7 hours ago
Source: © Andriy Popov
SA healthcare leaders optimistic about country's healthcare3 days ago
Source: Life Healthcare Group Life Healthcare Group headquarters, South Africa
Life Healthcare Group shows R21.7bn revenue18 Nov 2021
Source: ©Ion Chiosea
FNB pays vaccinated customer R5m18 Nov 2021
Source: Supplied. Bada Pharasi, CEO of the IPASA
Pharma companies need to build trust with consumers18 Nov 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz