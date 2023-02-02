Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

IntercareBizcommunity.comMANGO-OMCIrvine PartnersInsight SurveyOptiSmileEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospital Groups News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Mediclinic Southern Africa expands into precision medicine

2 Feb 2023
Mediclinic Southern Africa announced its investment in precision medicine with the acquisition of an 80% shareholding in Artisan Biomed, a subsidiary of the Centre for Proteomic & Genomic Research (CPGR) which owns the remaining 20%.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

“This acquisition of Artisan Biomed launches Mediclinic Precise, a bundle of DNA-based diagnostic and clinical interpretation services offering a new approach to healthcare, based on an individual’s genetic profile to customise their wellness, disease prevention and health management plan,” said Greg van Wyk, chief executive officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa.

Artisan Biomed was launched through the CPGR’s accelerator programme to stimulate the creation of South African start-ups in Omics technologies based on an initiative by the Department of Science and Innovation and supported with funding by the Technology Innovation Agency.

The cutting-edge genomics expertise provides advanced clinical insights in areas such as oncology, reproductive health, paediatrics, pharmacogenetics and nutrigenetics.

Introducing ancestry testing kits

Mediclinic Precise will take a phased approach in the introduction of services starting with ancestry testing kits now available on Takealot.

The second phase will launch mid-March 2023 with Panorama non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) to identify chromosome abnormalities in a baby using a non-invasive test on pregnant mothers and pharmacogenetics (PGx) DNA testing to identify appropriate medicine based on a patient’s DNA. Future tests will include oncology, newborn risk screening and rare disease testing.

Source: Supplied. A woman walks past the entrance of Mediclinic in Sandton, South Africa.
Consortium to buy Mediclinic for $4.49bn

By 5 Aug 2022

Lindsay Petersen, chief operations officer of Mediclinic Precise explains the importance of genetic testing and profiling. “In terms of genetics, better data generation technologies as well as our understanding of the role of genetic markers in disease will create valuable insights, and thus improve clinical outcomes, when applied to previously under-represented population groups.

"The more individuals that are tested, the more this will lead to ensuring the right insights at the right time for all patients.”

Mediclinic Precise will continue to work in partnership with the CPGR laboratory, which contains world-class, comprehensive omics technology services in genomics, proteomics, transcript-omics and metabolomics.

Lab-generated data and clinical expertise

The high-performance computing power of laboratory-generated data with clinical expertise in combination with family history, lifestyle and environmental factors will provide greater value to patients by ensuring the best outcomes and limiting ineffective treatments.

Mediclinic chief executive officer, Greg van Wyk adds that they are committed to expanding access to quality care for South Africans across the care continuum.

“For many years, we have been focused on broadening access to healthcare from primary care, emergency medicine, step-down facilities, renal services, and mental wellness to acute care and other supporting services – making the continuum of care a unified patient journey.”

He continues: “I am excited about the potential of this expansion into precision medicine. It aligns with efforts by our other Mediclinic divisions, where outcomes are being driven by greater knowledge of our patient’s unique needs to personalise their care.”

NextOptions
Read more: oncology, Mediclinic, Takealot, genomes

Related

Takealot merchants accused of collusion, PPE price fixing referred for prosecution
Takealot merchants accused of collusion, PPE price fixing referred for prosecution27 Jan 2023
Pick n Pay pilots in-store Takealot pick-up points
Pick n Pay pilots in-store Takealot pick-up points9 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: Greater online retail expectations and a changing basket at checkout
#BizTrends2023: Greater online retail expectations and a changing basket at checkout9 Jan 2023
Source: © SME SA
Takealot takes action after allegations of price-gouging for portable power stations28 Dec 2022
Source: Takealot
Bumper Black Friday for Takealot30 Nov 2022
How to go viral on TikTok... let your customers #unwrapalot
Techsys DigitalHow to go viral on TikTok... let your customers #unwrapalot24 Nov 2022
Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 2022
Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 202221 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied.
AstraZeneca and partners act for equitable cancer care across Africa14 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz