South Africa informal traders to learn from Kenyan counterparts on innovation businesses

In a groundbreaking move, the Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) has partnered with Zetech University to deliver a first-of-its-kind programme to expose 117 South African informal traders to innovative small business best practices in Nairobi, Kenya. The programme includes business skills training, consisting of mentorship and coaching after the immersion into Kenya's informal trade market.

The W&RSETA’s Informal Traders Exchange programme commenced on 7 August 2023, in Johannesburg at the University of Witwatersrand which is the South African delivery partner. Through this programme, the W&RSETA aims to contribute to the broader economic sustainability of South Africa by growing small businesses to create much-needed jobs and strengthen rural and township economies.

Deputy director-general: Skills branch, Zukile Mvalo at the Department Higher Education and Training, said, “You have chosen the correct path to become entrepreneurs. The government, through the W&RSETA wants to see all informal traders grow their businesses. You are the generation of 'Thuma Mina', and you are now ambassadors of South Africa."

"The programme will capacitate the informal traders to grow their businesses. The W&RSETA recognises and assurances the informal traders of their importance as a key economic contributor. As a government entity, the W&RSETA contributes to entrepreneurship development." W&RSETA chief operations officer Mr Sipho Shoba

“This programme will provide opportunities for the W&RSETA, Zetech, and Wits Universities to collaborate and come up with innovative ways of driving entrepreneurship education and helping informal traders access much-needed knowledge and networks. Zetech University is excited to help link up South African and Kenyan traders through the immersion programme." Professor Alice Njuguna, deputy vice-chancellor, Zetech University

The W&RSETA is one of the 21 SETAs that facilitate skills development in the various sectors of the South African economy. The mandate of the W&RSETA is implemented through development of qualifications, implementation of learning programmes, disbursement of grants, small business support, quality assurance of learning and enabling access to learning through bursaries. The W&RSETA operates in the fourth biggest sector, wholesale and retail, which comprises predominantly SMMEs.



