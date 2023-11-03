Industries

Wholesale and Retail Seta acknowledges outstanding commitment to skills development

3 Nov 2023
Issued by: W&RSETA
The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) recently held the sector's Good Practice Awards (GPA) to recognise organisations and individuals who have exhibited exceptional dedication to skills development.
Wholesale and Retail Seta acknowledges outstanding commitment to skills development

Held at the Radisson Blu in Kempton Park, the GPA’s acknowledgment is a testament to W&RSETA’s commitment to skills development planning and reporting, going above and beyond legislative compliance.

Tom Mkhwanazi, W&RSETA’s chief executive officer, said the SETA plays a pivotal role in promoting skills development within the sector, and it is their pleasure to honour those who have set exemplary standards in this crucial domain.

“The recipients of the awards have demonstrated their commitment to building a skilled and competent workforce, thereby contributing to the growth and sustainability of the wholesale and retail industry,” said Mkhwanazi.

Keynote speaker at the GPA awards, Sandile Zungu, chairman of Zico Investments reminded guests and awards recipients that building a successful business takes time and keeping going even when things get hard.

“The business landscape is littered with failures. Business is not for the faint-hearted you must not take shortcuts. It is a long, challenging journey that requires hard work, dedication, and persistence,” said Zungu.

“Shortcuts usually lead to short-term gains that are never permanent. It takes much effort, focus, and hard work over a long period,” he said to the applause of the guests and award recipients.

Winners for the 2023 GPA included the following:

  • Learners (NQF levels 1-3) – Abram Seroka, GPR Training Academy Host – Woolworths D.C
  • Learners (NQF levels 4-5) – Dikeledi Mathobisa, Boxer Superstores
  • Learners (people with disabilities) – Pinky Teresia Mkumla, GP Retail
  • Bursary beneficiaries – Bhekiwe Simelane,
  • Alumni – Richard Shezi, Mr Price Group
  • Accredited training providers – Edutel Wholesale and Retail Academy
  • Sector liaison officers – Nombulelo Makeleni
  • DHET institutions – Durban University of Technology
  • TVET colleges – Majuba TVET College
  • Non-levy paying companies – Brainwave Projects 342 CC
  • Large companies – Lasec SA
  • Super large companies – Boxer Superstores
  • Entrepreneurship – Moipone Aesthetics
  • Innovation – Boxer Superstores
  • Women in leadership – Ntombi Dludla

Special awards:

  • Medium company – Aug Behrens – Spar Kroondal
  • Small company – Spar Express Kinross
  • First female PhD bursary graduate – Dr Nicole Cunningham
  • Progressive CET college – Free State CET College

“For us at W&RSETA, good practice is not just about following a set of rules; it's about setting new standards, pushing boundaries, and inspiring positive change. We understand that true excellence is achieved when we go beyond what's expected and embrace innovation.

“These awards are a celebration of our collective commitment to making a difference and our relentless pursuit of better practices. Let us continue to challenge the status quo, break barriers, and redefine what 'good practice' means for the future," concluded Mkhwanazi.

W&RSETA
A Premier Authority in Skills Development Exceeding Stakeholder Expectations. Our mission is to contribute to the social and economic development and growth of the country by enabling education and training of the highest quality in the Wholesale and Retail sector, to the benefit of employers, employees and learners.

