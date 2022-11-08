Malawi gets 2.9 million cholera vaccine doses as outbreak spreads

Malawi has received 2.9 million doses of oral cholera vaccine as an outbreak continues to spread across the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF said.

Source: Reuters.

The vaccine consignment comes as the death toll from the outbreak that started in March rose to 207, Malawi health ministry figures showed.

The WHO facilitated procurement of the oral cholera vaccine with funds from global vaccines alliance Gavi. Unicef supported delivery of the doses from a global emergency stockpile.

Malawi Health Minister, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda was quoted as saying in a statement by WHO and Unicef that the vaccination campaign would be carried out over the next few weeks, but no start date was given.