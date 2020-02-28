Infectious Diseases News South Africa

Menu

Healthcare Trends 2020

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Two South Africans in Japan test positive for Coronavirus

Two South Africans, working on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan, have tested positive for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Image source: Getty/Gallo
“We confirm that these citizens are currently being treated in Japan and are in good care. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation and the Department of Health are in constant contact with the individuals and the Japanese authorities,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa, and the institute continues to test for possible cases.

A total of 133 people have been tested for SARS-CoV-2, of whom 89 met the case definition for persons under investigation (PUI) as of 28 February.

On 27 February, Nigeria recorded its first positive case of COVID-19.

Given these recent developments globally and in Africa, the NICD said it is not unlikely that South Africa will have importation of COVID-19.

“As such, we continue to monitor trends of COVID-19 globally and in the African region to improve our knowledge of the disease and to continually enhance our surveillance and response,” said the NICD.

The institute also welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to repatriate South African citizens from Wuhan City in Hubei province, China.

“The detailed logistics are being finalised, and the NICD is preparing to support the initiative in collaboration with all other involved government departments to ensure the containment of the virus.

“Based on currently available information, none of the affected individuals has been diagnosed with the virus, nor have they exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19,” said the NICD.

In preparation, the NICD said it is working with international partners to learn from their experiences, to keep the public and the repatriated persons well and healthy.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Comment

Read more: infection, coronavirus, COVID-19

Related

Sierra Leone is using lessons from Ebola to prepare for coronavirus
Coronavirus: How behaviour can help control the spread of COVID-19

By Peter Hall

Doctors say they need help with paperwork
Tech startups called to accelerate healthcare management in Africa

Issued by Britespark Communications

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.