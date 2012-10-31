Industries

    Superseed Digital Agency secures Cornwall Airport Newquay website redesign amid UK expansion

    Issued by Superseed Digital
    9 Jan 2024
    9 Jan 2024
    In a landmark development, South African-based Superseed Digital Agency has been awarded the contract to redesign and rebuild the website for Cornwall Airport, the fastest-growing airport in the UK and home to its own space station. This project, following a competitive pitch against several esteemed UK agencies, underscores Superseed's exceptional talent and innovative digital solutions.
    Superseed Digital Agency secures Cornwall Airport Newquay website redesign amid UK expansion

    Dylan Farr, partner at Superseed, commented on this significant win: "We are thrilled to be chosen for the Cornwall Airport Newquay website project. Partnering with an airport that's not only experiencing rapid growth but also pioneering in space technology is a momentous opportunity. This aligns perfectly with our strategic goal of breaking into the UK market and showcases our team's dedication and innovative approach in the digital sphere. As a South African agency, this is a testament to our capabilities and international appeal."

    The project aims to support and amplify Cornwall Airport's existing marketing activities, reinforcing the airport's unique position in the UK aviation sector. It marks a key milestone in Superseed's expansion plans for 2024, as the agency seeks to establish a stronger foothold in the UK. The Cornwall Airport website redesign is set to showcase Superseed's commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital experiences and its prowess in global market competitiveness.

    Superseed Digital
    A digital agency committed to delivering world-class websites & digital marketing strategies designed to help our clients succeed.

    Let's do Biz