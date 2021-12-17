Industries

    New York Festivals AME Awards opens 2022 entries

    17 Dec 2021
    New York Festivals AME Awards is now accepting entries for the 2022 competition.
    For 27 years AME has honoured innovative campaigns that demonstrate groundbreaking solutions to challenging marketing problems, proving that strategic planning and creative execution can produce extraordinary results.

    “After two years of quarantine and wide-range industry disruption AME launches the 2022 competition with new categories to honour game-changing work and the debut of AME’s new trophy, the iconic NYF Tower in hand-polished Gold, Silver, and Bronze,” said Gayle Seminara Mandel, executive director, New York Festivals AME Awards.

    Each year the AME Awards reviews and updates their categories to stay in step with industry trends. Here’s what’s new for 2022:

    Products and Services: new categories Cryptocurrency and NFTs will shine the spotlight on all work created by brands that utilise cryptocurrencies or adopt NFTs into their marketing mix.

    Creativity for Positive Impact: AME launched Social Equality - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to honour creative work that positively affects racial identity in advertising, ensures representation, enables underrepresented groups to fully experience and connect with brands and is inclusive and respectful of all cultures.

    Best Use of Medium: new categories recognise campaigns that utilise Influencer Marketing, Social Media Community Management, and UX Design.

    Best Use of Discipline: This category salutes all methods used to deliver information creatively and effectively in service of the brand, newly added categories Artificial Intelligence, Multicultural Marketing, and Public Relations Strategy round out the roster.

    Jury selection has now begun for the 2022 Grand Jury. AME’s Grand Jury is recruited from five global regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America). These strategic innovators review all entries with global knowledge and industry perspective.

    The New York Festivals AME Report is out

    1 day ago


    The results of the 2021 Grand Jury sessions are parsed in the annual AME Report, which honours and provides rankings for agencies and brands from 30 countries.

    The deadline to enter the 2022 AME Awards competition is 11 May 2022. Competition details and additional information can be found on the AME website. To enter, go here.
