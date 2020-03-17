Wina Festival 2020 going digital due to Covid-19

The Wina Festival organisation has announced that that the award ceremony will completely be online this year and in-person activities are suspended, due the current Covid-19 situation.

Image source: Wina Festival.

We join most event organisers around the world who have opted for preventative actions, by not gathering crowds, by conducting events online following the recommendations of authorities and global health entities.

Reinventing itself

GLOBAL Wina announces shortlist for 2019 Wina announced its shortlist for the 2019 competition with South African creative advertising agency, Kilmer & Cruise featuring in four categories...

Important dates:

In a statement released to the media organisers said:The Festival is also set to reinvent the system of judging, giving jurors the category that they will evaluate, only as of the day of evaluation, thereby seeking that the professionals, who in addition to being jurors are also participants, do not have to judge categories that they have applied to, so as to avoid any suspicion.Another new development for 2020, is the inclusion of a list of jurors for the first round, who will be responsible for filtering cases that do not comply with a minimum standard of quality, that will then be judged by the team of jurors who will subsequently deliver the official shortlist.Among the conference participants confirmed, is Miguel Olivares, founder of La Despensa, which was recognised as the #1 independent agency in last year’s edition of the Wina Festival, thanks to the global “Dogpper” campaign designed for Burger King, which had more than 600 million views, making it one of the world’s most effective campaigns in 2019. Juan José Posada, the CCO of Geometry Latam, and Luis Marqués (associate founder of M&A Creative – Portugal) are some of the other renowned industry leaders who will present at Wina 2020.The Wina 2019 edition, was celebrated at the Grand Hyatt Bogotá, where a total of 284 medals were awarded to networks and independent communication agencies from 5 continents, with the participation of 29 countries that accessed the live online stream of the event on Youtube.Agency Enrollment Open: As of 20 JanuaryStart Date for Case Evaluation: As of 27 JanuaryEnrollment Deadline: 28 AprilAwards Ceremony: 12 June/Online