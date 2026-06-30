Woolworths expands Woolies Dash with new 'dark store' in Wynberg, CPT

As South Africa's grocery retail sector becomes increasingly defined by speed, convenience and digital-first shopping, Woolworths is expanding the infrastructure behind one of its fastest-growing businesses.

The retailer has officially opened a new dedicated Woolies Dash fulfilment centre, commonly known as a "dark store", in Wynberg, Cape Town, strengthening its on-demand delivery network and reinforcing its long-term commitment to e-commerce growth.

Designed exclusively to fulfil online orders, the facility will serve customers across Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, improving delivery speed, product availability and order reliability while supporting the continued growth of Woolworths' same-day grocery delivery service.

Investing in the future of online grocery retail

The opening reflects a broader shift taking place across South Africa's retail landscape as consumers increasingly expect groceries and everyday essentials to be delivered within hours rather than days.

Rather than relying solely on traditional supermarkets to process online orders, retailers are investing in dedicated fulfilment centres that operate exclusively for digital commerce.

Dark stores allow retailers to process higher order volumes more efficiently, improve inventory management and offer customers greater access to delivery windows, particularly during peak shopping periods.

For Woolworths, the Wynberg facility represents another step in building the operational capacity needed to support this growing demand.

Why Wynberg?

The retailer selected Wynberg because of its strategic location within one of Cape Town's busiest residential catchment areas.

The new fulfilment centre enables Woolworths to serve a growing concentration of Woolies Dash customers directly while reducing the operational pressure on nearby physical stores that currently process online orders alongside in-store shoppers.

By separating online fulfilment from traditional retail operations, Woolworths aims to improve both digital and in-store customer experiences simultaneously.

The approach reflects an increasingly common global retail strategy where physical stores and dedicated fulfilment centres work together to optimise customer service.

Scaling Woolies Dash

The Wynberg opening builds on the success of Woolworths' existing Cape Town CBD dark store, with operational insights from that facility informing the design and functionality of the latest site.

As Woolies Dash continues to gain traction, dedicated fulfilment infrastructure has become an increasingly important component of Woolworths' broader omnichannel strategy.

"Our online channels continue to experience strong growth, with Woolies Dash playing a central role in driving this momentum," says Bradley Nitsckie, chief supply chain officer at Woolworths.

"As more customers choose online grocery shopping, we are focused on strengthening our fulfilment network to deliver the speed, availability and convenience they expect."

The new facility is expected to improve customer access to delivery slots while expanding the online product assortment available within the service area and maintaining high standards of order accuracy.

Dark stores reshape retail logistics

The rise of dark stores represents one of the biggest operational shifts in modern grocery retail.

Unlike traditional supermarkets, these facilities are designed exclusively for online order picking and fulfilment, allowing retailers to move products through the supply chain more efficiently while reducing congestion inside customer-facing stores.

As same-day and on-demand delivery become increasingly important competitive differentiators, investment in fulfilment infrastructure has become just as significant as investment in new retail stores.

For retailers, success is increasingly determined not only by product range and pricing but also by the speed and reliability with which customers receive their purchases.

Supporting employment and future expansion

Beyond improving customer service, the Wynberg facility will also create dedicated operational roles while contributing to the development of specialised skills within South Africa's growing e-commerce fulfilment sector.

The opening forms part of Woolworths' broader national strategy to expand its online fulfilment network, with additional dark stores planned across South Africa as digital shopping continues to gain momentum.

"As customer shopping habits continue to evolve, we remain focused on investing in the infrastructure and capabilities needed to deliver a seamless experience," says Nitsckie.

"The Wynberg dark store represents another important milestone in our journey to bring Woolies Dash closer to more customers, giving them faster, more reliable access to the products they love, whenever and wherever they need them."

The next phase of grocery retail

The expansion of Woolies Dash illustrates how rapidly South Africa's grocery retail sector is evolving.

As consumers increasingly prioritise convenience alongside product quality, retailers are shifting investment beyond traditional bricks-and-mortar stores towards technology-enabled fulfilment networks capable of delivering faster, more flexible shopping experiences.

For Woolworths, the Wynberg dark store is more than another logistics facility. It is another building block in a retail model where physical stores, digital platforms and last-mile delivery increasingly operate as one integrated ecosystem.