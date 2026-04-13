Warning signs emerge as tweens dive into adult skincare products

It’s no secret that tweens and teens are taking the beauty world by storm. Social media is filled with thousands of videos of children as young as 10 rushing into beauty stores to buy the latest skincare launches, then showing off their “haul” for the camera.

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In fact, Market Intelo, a market research and business-consulting company, reported that the global tween skincare market was valued at $3.8bn in 2025.

They have projected that this already staggering number will climb to $8.1bn by 2034. You can read the report here.

What is driving this phenomenon? In most instances, social media influences.

Today’s adolescents have a heightened awareness of skin health, beauty and ageing. With impossibly high (and often unattainable) societal beauty standards, many young girls are conditioned to believe that they need beauty products to improve their appearance and to avoid ageing – even as tweens and teens.

Now, Italian authorities are the first in the world to officially launch a major investigation into several brands and stores, for allegedly marketing adult beauty products to children.

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) said the companies “may have failed to make clear” that the products they advertised were not intended for children, and that important warnings "may have been omitted or presented in a misleading manner".

The AGCM says that the products in question were marketed using young influencers to market to children directly.

Why is this a problem?

The problem is not that tweens and teens are using skincare; in fact, using an age-appropriate basic cleanser, moisturiser and sun protection from a young age is safe and healthy for young skin. A problem occurs when children use skincare formulated for adult skin.

Anti-ageing skincare products are exclusively intended for adults. They often contain potent active ingredients such as retinol (vitamin A), vitamin C, and exfoliating acids.

These ingredients are not safe for children’s skin, and using them could lead to irritation, allergic reactions, a compromised skin barrier, and even permanent skin problems.

But the physical harm is not the only concern.

Authorities are also worried about the psychological effect, “cosmeticorexia”, which refers to an unhealthy obsession with achieving so-called “perfect” or “flawless” skin.

Not only can this lead to the use of inappropriate skincare products, but it can also lead to the compulsive use of skincare, as well as a host of psychological conditions.

What are skincare professionals seeing in clinic?

Skincare professionals worldwide are reporting an increase in cases of children being brought to their clinics for visible skin irritation, redness, dry skin, or even burning after using inappropriate products or copying skincare routines seen on social media.

According to a 2025 study in paediatrics, some children and teens often use six or more skincare products in a single routine.

Dermatologists have also reported an increase in cases where children present with eczema, rashes and allergic reactions after using adult skincare products.

What is safe and what isn’t?

Children should not be using any of the following skincare ingredients:

Chemical exfoliants (AHAs, BHAs and PHAs);



Vitamin A and vitamin A derivatives;



Vitamin C, hydroquinone or brightening agents;



Fragrances and essential oils

A child’s skin is biologically different to an adult’s skin. Their outer layer is thinner; they have less natural skin oil and experience greater water loss through the skin’s surface. Their skin is less resilient, dries more easily, and reacts more strongly to irritants.

There are several risks associated with children using adult-intended skincare products.

The first is irritation, which may show up as redness, burning, or even peeling. Their skin may become more sensitive to sunlight, increasing their risk of developing pigmentation.

Exposure to active ingredients also increases the risk of developing long-lasting cosmetic allergies.

The bottom line

When it comes to young skin, less is more. Anti-ageing products intended for adults are not safe for tween or teenage skin, and may cause immediate damage as well as long-term problems.

Children should be encouraged to follow a safe, healthy skincare routine that’s closely monitored and free of age-inappropriate products.