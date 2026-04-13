IRL is better: Marc-Antoine Barrois' anti-social campaign redefines luxury retail

In an era dominated by digital noise and algorithm-driven engagement, Marc-Antoine Barrois is taking a deliberately contrarian approach to retail expansion — placing physical experience at the centre of its brand strategy.

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The Parisian couture and haute perfumery maison has appointed Fred & Farid to lead communications for the launch of its first New York boutique, introducing a campaign that challenges the conventions of modern luxury marketing.

Reframing luxury as a lived experience

At the heart of the campaign is a clear proposition: true luxury cannot be consumed through a screen — it must be experienced in real life.

Positioned as an “anti–social media activation”, the campaign borrows the visual language and tone of digital platforms, only to subvert them.

Minimalist, thought-provoking messages are deployed across social channels and through targeted guerrilla placements across New York City, encouraging audiences to disengage from their devices and re-engage with the physical world.

The objective is not to drive clicks, but to create pause; a rare commodity in today’s attention economy.

From scrolling to presence

Rather than following the typical retail launch playbook of influencer amplification and high-volume content, the campaign introduces friction into the user journey. Short, direct statements interrupt scrolling behaviour, reframing “IRL” (in real life) as the ultimate luxury.

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This approach reflects a broader shift in premium brand positioning, where scarcity, intentionality and sensory engagement are becoming more valuable than reach alone.

For Marc-Antoine Barrois, the boutique is not just a retail space, but a destination designed to be felt.

Rethinking attention in luxury retail

“Perfume is an art of closeness,” says founder and creative director Marc-Antoine Barrois. “It reveals itself on skin, in the air, in the spaces we choose to move through. This opening is an invitation to experience the Maison differently.”

According to Frédéric Raillard, founder and chairman of Fred & Farid, the strategy is rooted in a fundamental rethink of how brands earn attention.

“Social media has taught brands to chase audiences. We chose something else: presence. In luxury today, attention isn’t captured — it’s earned.”

This philosophy signals a growing divergence between mass-market and luxury marketing strategies. While many brands continue to optimise for visibility and engagement metrics, high-end maisons are increasingly investing in slower, more intentional brand-building approaches.

A physical-first retail strategy

The New York boutique represents a key milestone in Marc-Antoine Barrois’ global expansion, but also reinforces its commitment to a physical-first luxury model.

By anchoring the campaign to a specific address — rather than a digital destination — the brand is effectively repositioning retail space as the primary medium for storytelling and customer connection.

In doing so, it taps into a wider post-digital sentiment: as consumers become more saturated with online content, real-world experiences are regaining value.

Beyond the screen

The campaign arrives at a time when many brands are reassessing the role of digital in shaping consumer perception. For Marc-Antoine Barrois, the answer is not to abandon digital entirely, but to use it as a gateway — a prompt that ultimately leads consumers offline.

In a market where visibility is easy to buy but attention is increasingly scarce, the maison’s ‘IRL is better’ positioning offers a clear point of differentiation.

And in the process, it reframes a simple idea as a strategic advantage: sometimes, the most powerful brand experience is the one that can’t be scrolled past.