UCT academic appointed SAMRC president and CEO

Ntobeko Ntusi, a distinguished academic and esteemed cardiologist at UCT, has been appointed as the president and chief executive officer of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), effective from Monday, 1 July 2024.

Source: South African Medical Research Council.

Currently serving as the head of the Department of Medicine and the clinical lead for cardiovascular magnetic resonance and cardiovascular computed tomography at Groote Schuur Hospital, Ntusi has a wealth of expertise and experience.

Source: UCT.

The SAMRC guides health research nationwide to shape health policies and procedures. Ntusi is a highly regarded colleague ideally positioned to lead this esteemed organisation forward.

Since November, 2016, Ntusi has held the positions of professor of medicine and chair of medicine in the faculty, demonstrating outstanding leadership. Additionally, he currently serves as the head of medicine, a consulting cardiologist, and the clinical lead for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (CMR) at Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH).

Ntusi obtained a BSc (Honours) in cellular and molecular biology from Haverford College, United States of America, and obtained his MBChB from UCT.

He eventually read for a DPhil in cardiovascular medicine at the University of Oxford and completed his MD in Cardiology at UCT.

He has received numerous academic awards and has been widely cited by scholars.