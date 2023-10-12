Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersIntercareBonitasLGStoneAmbani Reputation ManagementEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    UCT academic appointed SAMRC president and CEO

    3 May 2024
    3 May 2024
    Ntobeko Ntusi, a distinguished academic and esteemed cardiologist at UCT, has been appointed as the president and chief executive officer of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), effective from Monday, 1 July 2024.
    Source: South African Medical Research Council.
    Source: South African Medical Research Council.

    Currently serving as the head of the Department of Medicine and the clinical lead for cardiovascular magnetic resonance and cardiovascular computed tomography at Groote Schuur Hospital, Ntusi has a wealth of expertise and experience.

    Source: UCT.
    Source: UCT.

    The SAMRC guides health research nationwide to shape health policies and procedures. Ntusi is a highly regarded colleague ideally positioned to lead this esteemed organisation forward.

    Since November, 2016, Ntusi has held the positions of professor of medicine and chair of medicine in the faculty, demonstrating outstanding leadership. Additionally, he currently serves as the head of medicine, a consulting cardiologist, and the clinical lead for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (CMR) at Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH).

    Ntusi obtained a BSc (Honours) in cellular and molecular biology from Haverford College, United States of America, and obtained his MBChB from UCT.

    He eventually read for a DPhil in cardiovascular medicine at the University of Oxford and completed his MD in Cardiology at UCT.

    He has received numerous academic awards and has been widely cited by scholars.

    Read more: UCT, University of Cape Town, South African Medical Research Council, SAMRC
    NextOptions

    Related

    New Future Africa research chair appointment a milestone alliance for SA universities
    New Future Africa research chair appointment a milestone alliance for SA universities
    11 Apr 2024
    Source: Pexels.
    Unveiling the heroes: A look behind the scenes of integrating palliative care into SA's public health system
     14 Mar 2024
    6 exceptional individuals to receive honorary doctorates from UCT
    6 exceptional individuals to receive honorary doctorates from UCT
    26 Feb 2024
    Members of the University of Cape Town Employees Union (UCTEU) are on strike. They are demanding a 1.5% increase to 2023 salaries and a 7.5% increase to 2024 salaries, among other demands. Photos: Ashraf Hendricks /GroundUp
    Waive 'no work no pay' principle, say striking UCT workers
     14 Feb 2024
    UCT strike begins &#x2013; support staff demand 7.5% increase for 2024
    UCT strike begins – support staff demand 7.5% increase for 2024
     8 Feb 2024
    UCT professor wins prestigious global award
    UCT professor wins prestigious global award
    7 Dec 2023
    6 UCT scholars secure Oxford University opportunity with Rhodes Scholarships
    6 UCT scholars secure Oxford University opportunity with Rhodes Scholarships
    23 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters. Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, addresses the media on the fourth day of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, following last month's deadly earthquake, in Marrakech, Morocco.
    Cautious welcome: World Bank and IMF return to Africa, but questions remain
     12 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz