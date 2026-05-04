Tropika shakes up signature flavours with limited-edition ginger beer and Dr Mahlangu

Tropika has partnered with one of South Africa’s most iconic artists, Dr Esther Mahlangu, to launch its new limited-edition flavour: ginger beer.

Tropika partnered with one of South Africa’s most iconic artists, Dr Esther Mahlangu, to launch its new limited edition flavour, ginger beer (Image supplied)

In a nostalgic, warming twist made for South African winters, Tropika is stepping beyond its traditional fruity profile to deliver this bold, yet familiar taste that resonates deeply with South African consumers.

Ginger Beer was carefully chosen for its strong cultural connection to local taste preferences.

Known for its ability to warm the throat and evoke comforting, familiar experiences, the new flavour brings something unexpected yet authentically South African to Tropika’s portfolio.

It aligns with the brand’s ongoing innovation strategy of introducing fresh, exciting flavours that offer a clear point of difference while keeping Tropika relevant and dynamic for consumers.

Reflects a shared vision

The renowned Ndebele painter, Dr Mahlangu’s bold, geometric artistry features prominently on the packaging, transforming each pack into a vibrant canvas that celebrates South African heritage, creativity, and pride.

A living legend born in 1935 in Mpumalanga, Dr Mahlangu has spent over seven decades shaping contemporary art and sharing South African culture with the world.

This collaboration celebrates Dr Mahlangu’s extraordinary legacy as a cultural ambassador who continues to inspire generations through her work and her dedication to passing on traditional skills.

It also reflects a shared vision between Tropika and Dr Mahlangu: evolving with pride while remaining deeply rooted in South African stories and communities.

While the legendary artist continues to influence the world through her groundbreaking work, Tropika remains committed to evolving as a brand that resonates culturally.

A new direction

“Partnering with the legendary Dr Esther Mahlangu for our Ginger Beer launch is a true honour and a perfect embodiment of what Tropika stands for,” says Miantha Roux, head of beverages at Clover.

“This flavour takes us in a new direction. It’s bold, but still deeply familiar. Dr Mahlangu’s artistry brings a sense of pride, heritage and storytelling that goes far beyond the pack.

“There’s a real warmth to this launch, not just in the flavour, but in what it represents. We hope this new flavour inspires Mzansi to embrace the unexpected, challenge the norm, and proudly celebrate their own individuality, just as Tropika keeps evolving while staying true to its roots and delivering that signature smooth taste we all love.”

Tropika Ginger Beer is now available at retailers across the country.