Finance Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Paycorp GroupCox YeatsGEOTERRA ImageMultiChoiceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tracey Henry: Icon of social investment honoured as she steps down from Tshikululu

    3 Feb 2025
    3 Feb 2025
    For the past 16 years, Tshikululu Social Investments has been led by a CEO whose visionary approach in both the corporate and development sectors has fostered partnerships and built innovative solutions that continue to drive lasting and meaningful impact.
    Source: Supplied. Tshikululu Social Investments' CEO, Tracey Henry steps down.
    Source: Supplied. Tshikululu Social Investments' CEO, Tracey Henry steps down.

    This month sees Tracey Henry leave Tshikululu, with the Board of Directors recognising the pivotal role she has played in driving Tshikululu’s progress and development.

    Founded in 1998 through the Anglo-American Chairman’s Fund, the De Beers Fund, and the AngloGold Fund, Tshikululu has evolved over the past 26 years into South Africa’s leading social investment fund manager and advisor, with Henry playing a key role at every stage of its journey.

    Her unwavering focus throughout the years has been on leveraging partnerships between government, business, and civil society that result in socio-economic transformation. This focus is one that will continue to propel the company to even greater success as the organisation embarks on its next chapter, with expanded partnerships, a stronger strategic focus, and increased impact.

    Visionary leadership recognised

    Acknowledging Henry’s extraordinary contributions during her time at Tshikululu, non-executive chairman Godfrey Gomwe says that more than being a leader, Henry is a beacon of inspiration. “Her unwavering motivation and visible leadership within our organisation has been, and is, truly remarkable. She has led by example, consistently demonstrating a tireless work ethic and a deep commitment to our mission.”

    He says that as chief executive officer, Henry continuously upheld the highest ethical standards in all her endeavours, ensuring that Tshikululu remained an organisation of integrity, firmly grounded in strong governance principles. “Her visionary leadership has guided us through countless challenges in the last 26 years and positioned us for continued success,” Gomwe says.

    Groundbreaking social impact

    Henry’s journey into social investment began after earning her master’s degree in the social sciences, which led her to join the Chamber of Mines’ Wits Centre for Human Development.

    In 1995, she joined Anglo American, working in the Anglo American and De Beers Chairman’s Fund until June 1998, when the unit was dissolved and Tshikululu was founded. This is where Henry’s expertise for creating meaningful impact truly shone, with the development of a groundbreaking model for outsourcing corporate social investment, the first of its kind in South Africa.

    Through Henry’s commitment, perseverance and guidance, substantial progress has been achieved in tackling many of South Africa’s social, environmental, and economic challenges. Today, Tshikululu partners with an array of industry giants, and sports a management portfolio in social investment across numerous sectors.

    Read more: Tshikululu, Tracey Henry
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz