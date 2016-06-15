Tracey Henry: Icon of social investment honoured as she steps down from Tshikululu

For the past 16 years, Tshikululu Social Investments has been led by a CEO whose visionary approach in both the corporate and development sectors has fostered partnerships and built innovative solutions that continue to drive lasting and meaningful impact.

Source: Supplied. Tshikululu Social Investments' CEO, Tracey Henry steps down.

This month sees Tracey Henry leave Tshikululu, with the Board of Directors recognising the pivotal role she has played in driving Tshikululu’s progress and development.

Founded in 1998 through the Anglo-American Chairman’s Fund, the De Beers Fund, and the AngloGold Fund, Tshikululu has evolved over the past 26 years into South Africa’s leading social investment fund manager and advisor, with Henry playing a key role at every stage of its journey.

Her unwavering focus throughout the years has been on leveraging partnerships between government, business, and civil society that result in socio-economic transformation. This focus is one that will continue to propel the company to even greater success as the organisation embarks on its next chapter, with expanded partnerships, a stronger strategic focus, and increased impact.

Visionary leadership recognised

Acknowledging Henry’s extraordinary contributions during her time at Tshikululu, non-executive chairman Godfrey Gomwe says that more than being a leader, Henry is a beacon of inspiration. “Her unwavering motivation and visible leadership within our organisation has been, and is, truly remarkable. She has led by example, consistently demonstrating a tireless work ethic and a deep commitment to our mission.”

He says that as chief executive officer, Henry continuously upheld the highest ethical standards in all her endeavours, ensuring that Tshikululu remained an organisation of integrity, firmly grounded in strong governance principles. “Her visionary leadership has guided us through countless challenges in the last 26 years and positioned us for continued success,” Gomwe says.

Groundbreaking social impact

Henry’s journey into social investment began after earning her master’s degree in the social sciences, which led her to join the Chamber of Mines’ Wits Centre for Human Development.

In 1995, she joined Anglo American, working in the Anglo American and De Beers Chairman’s Fund until June 1998, when the unit was dissolved and Tshikululu was founded. This is where Henry’s expertise for creating meaningful impact truly shone, with the development of a groundbreaking model for outsourcing corporate social investment, the first of its kind in South Africa.

Through Henry’s commitment, perseverance and guidance, substantial progress has been achieved in tackling many of South Africa’s social, environmental, and economic challenges. Today, Tshikululu partners with an array of industry giants, and sports a management portfolio in social investment across numerous sectors.