TNPA boosts port mooring as container volumes grow

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has accelerated investment in vessel mooring infrastructure following sustained growth in container volumes and increasing weather-related operational disruptions at South Africa’s major ports.

Source: Supplied

New mooring units deployed at key ports

TNPA has taken delivery of eight hydraulic shore tension mooring units for deployment at the ports of Cape Town, Durban and Ngqura. The assets are intended to improve vessel stability during adverse weather conditions, reducing delays and improving productivity at container berths.

Container throughput has remained resilient, supported largely by agricultural exports. Between April and December 2025, TNPA recorded container volumes of approximately 3.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), exceeding budget by 2.3% for the period. For the 2025/26 financial year, container volumes are forecast to reach 4.5 million TEUs, above the annual budgeted target of 4.4 million TEUs.

The hydraulic shore tension units are designed to secure large, modern vessels using high-strength mooring lines, allowing vessels to remain safely alongside during strong winds and heavy swells. Each unit measures 7.4 metres in length, 0.58 metres in width, and 2 metres in height, and supports more stable quay-side operations.

Of the eight newly delivered units, four are operational at the Port of Cape Town’s container terminals, while two units each at Ngqura and Durban are nearing completion of commissioning. This brings the total number of units delivered to 32 out of a planned 52, with Cape Town currently hosting the largest share at 14 units.

The total investment in the mooring system stands at R534m, with TNPA indicating that the assets are expected to reduce vessel delays and improve cargo handling turnaround times.

Improving operational safety and efficiency

TNPA acting chief executive Mohammed Abdool said the investment responds directly to changing operating conditions at South African ports.

“These critical marine mooring assets come at a crucial time to respond to climate change, which results in strong winds of 35 to 50 knots and high sea swells exceeding 3.5 metres in our ports. TNPA’s investment in reliable port assets is vital to meeting growing demand for container movements and improving the value of service for customers."

He added that improved vessel stability supports shipping lines and terminal operators by reducing operational disruptions and improving overall port efficiency.