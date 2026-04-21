The true cost of grief at work: What South African employers need to understand

When someone on your team loses a loved one, the natural instinct is to offer your condolences and give them a little time away. What many employers don’t fully appreciate is what happens when that person comes back, and how deeply the weight of grief continues to affect their performance, their wellbeing, and the people around them, long after the first difficult days have passed.

Grief doesn’t clock out. And understanding its cost, both human and financial, is one of the most meaningful steps a South African employer can take.

What research tells us about grief in the workplace

Globally, the cost of unaddressed grief in the workplace is high. Studies from the United States and the United Kingdom estimate that grief-related loss of productivity runs into the billions annually. While comparable South African data is limited, the human experience is universal: someone who has lost a loved one will often return to work before they’ve truly had time to process what happened. The effects on concentration, decision-making, and motivation can quietly persist for months.

Research has identified some consistent patterns among people navigating loss while trying to hold their working lives together. Productivity typically dips for months, not days, after losing someone close. Illness-related absences increase, partly because grief has a real physical toll on the immune system. Then there’s presenteeism. That quiet reality of someone sitting at their desk while their mind is somewhere else entirely. It’s hard to measure, but it is often more costly than a straightforward absence. And sometimes, when people don’t feel genuinely supported, they simply move on.

The ripple effect on teams

Grief in the workplace doesn’t only touch the person who has experienced the loss. When a colleague loses a loved one or when a member of the team passes away, the emotional impact ripples outward. Teams can carry a shared heaviness that, without acknowledgement, becomes unspoken stress. Connections shift. Communication falters. Morale dips in ways that are hard to name or trace.

This is especially true when the loss is someone within the team itself. Losing a colleague is a particular kind of grief, shared and often unexpected, that asks a great deal of those in leadership. Many managers want to do the right thing, but simply don’t know how. That’s not a reflection of how much they care. It’s a reflection of how little guidance most of us have ever received about walking alongside someone in their grief.

The retention cost

Good people have choices. When an organisation doesn’t show up for someone during one of the hardest experiences of their life, the damage to trust can be lasting and quiet. On the other hand, employers who respond with genuine compassion, flexibility, and real support often find that these become the moments employees remember most, the ones that define what it actually feels like to work there.

In a competitive job market, the cost of losing and replacing a skilled person is considerable. Research suggests that replacing a mid-level employee can cost between 50 and 200 per cent of their annual salary once recruitment, onboarding, and lost productivity are factored in. Retention isn’t only about salary or career progression. It’s also about how people feel when things are hard.

What employers can do

Supporting a grieving employee doesn’t have to mean an elaborate programme or a significant budget. Often, the things that matter most are also the most straightforward.

Extending bereavement leave beyond the legal minimum of three days sends a clear and human message: that your organisation sees people as more than their output. Flexible return-to-work arrangements, like reduced hours or a gentler workload in those first weeks back, can make an enormous difference to someone who is still finding their footing after losing a loved one.

Providing access to an Employee Assistance Programme that includes grief counselling gives people a safe, confidential space to work through what they’re carrying. Equipping managers with the tools to have caring, practical conversations with someone who is grieving removes the uncertainty and prevents the awkward silence that can leave a person feeling alone, even in a room full of colleagues.

And sometimes, the simplest thing is also the most powerful: just checking in. A brief, genuine conversation from a manager or an HR colleague who actually wants to know how someone is doing costs nothing, and can mean more than any formal policy ever could.

The human and business case are the same case

Sometimes there’s a perception that supporting grieving employees is an act of generosity that comes at a cost to productivity. The evidence suggests the opposite. Organisations that invest in genuine bereavement support see fewer extended absences, stronger retention, better team cohesion, and more engaged people.

The business case and the human case are, in this instance, the same case.

At Sonja Smith Elite Funeral Group, we’ve spent more than twenty years walking alongside families and organisations through some of life’s most difficult moments. We know that grief reaches into every corner of a person’s life, including their working one. And we believe South African employers have both the opportunity and the responsibility to meet their people with care when it matters most.

If you’d like to explore how your organisation can better support people through loss, or learn more about our funeral cover and employee benefit solutions, we’d love to hear from you.



