Business lessons we’ve learned from 20 years in the industry

Reaching twenty years in business invites reflection. Over that time, we have worked with thousands of families from different walks of life, professions, and communities. While our role is to assist people with funeral arrangements, the work also offers a unique perspective on the realities people and organisations face when life changes unexpectedly.

Along the way, we have seen how workplaces play an important role in supporting individuals during some of their most difficult moments. Many of the families we serve include employees, managers, and business owners who are trying to navigate both personal loss and professional responsibilities.

After two decades in the funeral industry, a number of lessons stand out. Many of them have less to do with funerals themselves and more to do with how organisations care for the people who make their work possible.

Employee benefits can make a meaningful difference

Employee benefits are sometimes viewed purely as a financial or administrative matter, but they often carry deeper value than organisations realise.

When a family experiences a loss, the presence of funeral cover can bring immediate peace of mind. Instead of worrying about whether funeral arrangements will place an unexpected financial burden on loved ones, families are able to focus on supporting one another and honouring the person who has passed away.

This becomes particularly important in industries where employees work in higher-risk environments. For breadwinners in these roles, knowing their families will have support if something unexpected happens provides reassurance not only to the employee but also to their loved ones.

For employers, offering benefits like funeral cover can form part of a broader commitment to protecting the wellbeing of their workforce.

Grief in the workplace is more common than many realise

Loss is not something that exists outside the workplace. Employees bring their full lives with them when they come to work, and unfortunately, that includes moments of grief.

Over the years, we have supported families through the loss of parents, children, life partners, and colleagues. Each situation carries its own emotional weight. Pregnancy and birth loss, for example, are one of the most difficult experiences many parents will ever face. In these situations, something like a baby funeral becomes a deeply personal way for families to acknowledge and honour a short but meaningful life.

Similarly, the loss of a spouse or close family member can profoundly affect someone’s ability to function in their usual routines for a time. Even the loss of a fellow employee can impact an entire team.

When organisations recognise this reality and approach it with empathy, flexibility, and understanding, it can make a lasting difference in how employees experience those difficult moments.

Emotional support and mental health matter

Many employers today recognise the importance of mental health, but the role of emotional support becomes especially visible during times of loss.

Grief is not always predictable. Some people may return to work quickly and appreciate the structure it provides, while others need time to process what has happened. A workplace culture that allows room for both responses helps people feel supported rather than pressured.

Simple gestures often matter most. A supportive manager, a flexible return-to-work conversation, or a team that acknowledges a loss rather than avoiding it can help employees feel less isolated during an already challenging time.

Over the years, we have seen how compassionate workplaces can become an important part of someone’s support system.

Succession planning protects both people and organisations

In business, succession planning is sometimes viewed purely as a leadership or ownership concern. However, its importance extends far beyond the boardroom.

Unexpected life events can affect anyone at any level of an organisation. When companies have clear plans for leadership continuity, knowledge transfer, and operational stability, they protect not only the business but also the employees who depend on it.

The absence of succession planning can create uncertainty during already difficult moments. Thoughtful preparation, on the other hand, helps ensure that organisations remain stable even when circumstances change.

Communication reduces stress in difficult moments

One pattern we often see is how much clarity helps people cope with challenging situations.

When families understand what steps need to be taken, what arrangements are required, and what support is available, they tend to feel more confident moving forward. The same principle applies within organisations.

Open communication from leadership helps employees understand what to expect, what support is available, and how the organisation plans to navigate situations.

Clarity usually reduces anxiety and helps teams move forward together.

Culture matters more than policies alone

Policies and benefits play an important role, but workplace culture ultimately determines how people experience them.

Two organisations may offer the same benefits on paper, yet employees in one environment feel far more supported because the culture encourages empathy, flexibility, and understanding.

When leaders model care and respect, it sets the tone for the entire organisation. Teams begin to look out for one another, and employees feel more comfortable seeking support when they need it.

Wellbeing does not always require a large financial investment

One encouraging lesson we have seen is that supporting employee wellbeing does not always require significant financial resources.

Many of the most meaningful actions organisations take involve time, communication, and a leadership mindset rather than direct financial cost. Flexible policies, compassionate leave practices, supportive conversations, and acknowledgement of life events can all contribute to a healthier workplace culture.

These efforts signal to employees that they are valued not only for the work they perform but also as people with full lives beyond the workplace.

People remember how they were treated

Over twenty years of working with families, one truth has emerged again and again: people remember how they were treated during difficult moments.

For employees, the way an organisation responds to personal loss can shape their long-term relationship with that workplace. Supportive employers build trust and loyalty that often lasts far beyond the immediate situation.

This does not require perfection. It simply requires a genuine commitment to treating people with dignity and compassion, and making them feel seen.

Building workplaces that care

After two decades in the funeral industry, one of the most meaningful insights is how interconnected personal life and professional life truly are. Workplaces are not separate from the realities people face outside the office or job site.

Employers who recognise this connection and build cultures of care often create stronger, more resilient organisations as a result.

Supporting employees through life’s most difficult moments, encouraging preparation where possible, and offering benefits that protect families are all ways businesses can demonstrate that they value the people behind the work.

In the long run, that commitment to care becomes one of the most important investments any organisation can make.

If you found this article insightful, you may want to read Funeral Cover in the Workplace: A Practical Consideration with Lasting Impact and The Business of Saying Goodbye And Why Professional Funeral Services Matter.



