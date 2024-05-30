Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GEOTERRA ImageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Property News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:07 - KNOW WHO YOU ARE VOTING FOR AND WHAT THEY STAND FOR.

The Weekly Update EP:07 - KNOW WHO YOU ARE VOTING FOR AND WHAT THEY STAND FOR.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The rise of boutique living: A look inside Nova by Revo Property

    By Emanuel Germanis
    30 May 2024
    30 May 2024
    Our housing market, in quarter one of 2024, is being steered by two distinct influences - that of lifestyle changes and broader buyer demographics.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Cape Town’s southern suburbs, in particular, have experienced a surge in demand, resulting in reduced time properties spend on the market.

    The reason for this shift is due to the predicted mid-year reduction in interest rates by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), as inflation slows, and the recent general elections that potentially could result in a national coalition government, offering new prospects to South Africa’s challenges.

    Set in the bustling green heart of Wynberg and a stone’s throw from Chelsea Village, Nova offers a dream of luxury living within reach, priced from R1,995m.

    We are seeing a trend of younger buyers looking for smaller living spaces that are more affordable and easier to maintain, and this is driving current demand for apartments and townhouses, as well as for luxury properties in high-density, urban areas.

    Nova’s bespoke development features 14 meticulously-crafted apartments, ranging from two one-bedroom duplexes, nine two-bedroom, two-bathroom units and three luxurious penthouses with private entertainment roof decks.

    A communal rooftop entertainment deck boasts a swimming pool to cool off in summer, accompanied by braai areas designed for relaxation and social gatherings, while enjoying the stunning views of Table Mountain and surrounds.

    Each apartment is equipped with Bosch appliances and offers high-speed fibre connectivity, a necessity for all one’s digital needs. The building is also pet-friendly, a plus for those enamoured with man’s best friend, and features access control, secure parking and optimal premium upgrades like engineered oak flooring and back-up power solutions. Every detail at Nova is designed to enhance one’s living experience.

    With local convenience continuing to influence residential choices, Nova is suitably located with direct access to a variety of shops, delis, parks and is one of the main transport hubs in the Southern Suburbs, giving residents and foreign visitors easy access in and around Cape Town.

    Wynberg: A thriving hub

    Wynberg is increasingly sought after by young working professionals with families, as it’s a catchment area for a number of good government and private schools.

    We are now seeing a large number of home renovations happening and new businesses opening, which is resulting in a general upgrade of the area and is breathing new life into the suburb.

    Nova is also located close to the Old Wynberg Village, a well-known urban conservation area that houses one of the largest collections of historic properties in and around Cape Town.

    In addition to the Old Wynberg Village, Wynberg is close to several other popular locations, including the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Rhodes Memorial and the Maynardville Park Open-Air Theatre, leaving no surprise that residential properties in the Wynberg area are desired by locals and visitors alike.

    Don't miss your chance to secure an elegant home in one of Wynberg's most sought-after developments. Join us for the sales launch on Tuesday, 25 June 2024 at 1pm to take advantage of the R100,000 launch discount and begin your journey at Nova – where luxury meets convenience in the heart of Wynberg.

    Offering sectional-title purchase with no transfer duties applicable, with only a 10% deposit required. The estimated completion date is 2025.

    NextOptions

    About Emanuel Germanis

    Emanuel Germanis is the chief executive officer and founder of Revo Property.

    Related

    Source:
    Basel III shifts South African banks' lending focus
    17 May 2024
    Source: © Kapital Afrik BNP Paribas is technically not operating as a bank in South Africa
    BNP Paribas no longer operating in South Africa
     7 May 2024
    Source:
    South Africans now have protection from banks going under
    25 Apr 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    #SARBMPC: Central bank eyes late 2024 for cuts amid uncertainties
     28 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    #SARBMPC: The ‘Waiting Game’ continues - property industry to practise patience
    28 Mar 2024
    Source:
    #SARBMPC: High Street Auctions director cites challenges for property sector revival
    28 Mar 2024
    Source:
    #SARBMPC: Inflation concerns and stagnant lending rates dampen South African property market revival prospects
    28 Mar 2024
    Source: Reuters. Central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
    South African president extends central bank governor's term, appoints new deputy governor
     15 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz