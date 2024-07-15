Logistics & Transport Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The importance of reshaping a more resilient, innovative, and self-sufficient trade sector in SA

    By Bobby Madhav
    15 Jul 2024
    15 Jul 2024
    The declining trade surplus in South Africa, which has decreased from R20bn to R14bn in recent years, underscores several systemic challenges that the country faces. These challenges have their roots in a complex mix of logistical, infrastructural, production, and global market issues.
    Source: Ali Mkumbwa via
    Source: Ali Mkumbwa via Unsplash

    The prolonged aftereffects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to disrupt logistics, indicating that the pandemic's impact was more than a temporary hurdle. These disruptions have revealed the fragility of global supply chains and the need for resilience in the face of unexpected global events.

    Infrastructure woes, especially South Africa's erratic power supply and inefficient port operations, further complicate trade-in, and with, the country. These issues not only slow down production but also increase the cost of doing business, making South African exports less competitive on the global stage.

    Production interruptions and capacity constraints are another area of concern. These challenges stem from a protracted lack of investment in manufacturing and beneficiation, which is the process of converting raw materials into finished products.

    This lack of focus on value addition means that South Africa primarily exports raw materials only to re-import them as more expensive finished goods.

    Shipping bottlenecks are another issue plaguing the trade sector, with global logistical challenges impacting the timely and cost-effective transport of goods. While this situation is finally starting to improve, there is still a need for trade participants to diversify shipping partners, seek out viable alternative ports, and increase storage capabilities to mitigate the issues.

    Lower global demand for commodities

    Possibly the most significant contributor to the country’s declining trade surplus is a deeper problem over which local industries have little control, namely the lower global demand for commodities, a primarily South African export and a key contributor to economic stability and growth. The issue is exacerbated by the previously mentioned lack of beneficiation and manufacturing capabilities.

    To address this, South Africa needs to invest in and promote, sectors beyond traditional commodity exports, such as technology, renewable energy, and services, which could offer more stability in the face of fluctuating global commodity prices.

    For sector participants looking to navigate and mitigate these issues, and in turn, contribute to building a more resilient trade sector, several strategic steps can be taken:

    The first critical strategy to overcome these challenges is to focus intently on building more resilient supply chains. South Africa's trade stakeholders must take into account the increasing number of climate-related disruptions, such as droughts, floods, and severe weather events, all of which have become more frequent due to climate change.

    There is also a growing emphasis on ESG criteria from global markets. All of this means that exporters need to proactively adapt to these new demands by adopting sustainable practices, improving transparency, and ensuring that their operations meet international standards.

    Secondly, the creation of new industries and markets is essential. The upcoming national election in South Africa brings this issue to the forefront, as political parties vying for power have failed to address this need in their manifestos. It's a critical oversight, as the promise of employment opportunities cannot be fulfilled without the establishment of new industries.

    This is not a task that can be left solely to the government; businesses, especially those involved in trade, must take the initiative to innovate and diversify.

    Lastly, looking north and leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Agreement cannot be overstated. The potential for intra-African trade is immense, yet largely untapped. By establishing new trade partnerships within the continent, South African businesses can access markets not subject to the same logistical and regulatory challenges faced when trading with more developed regions.

    This requires a concerted effort to build connections, understand regional markets, and develop products and services that meet the needs of the broader African market.

    The bottom line is that the global trade landscape is evolving, and South Africa's response needs to be swift and dynamic. Success requires more than merely adapting to change; it is about leading it - by reinventing trade practices, reimagining industrial landscapes, and reaffirming a commitment to sustainable progress.

    It’s also about the collective resolve of sector participants not to wait for someone else to do what’s needed to fix the country’s trade problems but to take the steps required to rebuild the country’s once resilient and flourishing trade ecosystem.

    Read more: logistics, trade, shipping, Bobby Madhav, port operations, logistics and transport
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Bobby Madhav

    Bobby Madhav, FNB Head of Trade & Structured Trade and Commodity Finance

    Related

    5 steps to decarbonising and digitising your fleet
    5 steps to decarbonising and digitising your fleet
    3 days
    Bakwena invests R300m to enhance safety, travel on N1N4 route
    Bakwena invests R300m to enhance safety, travel on N1N4 route
    3 days
    Source: Archive
    Transnet halts port operations amid severe weather conditions
     10 Jul 2024
    Creecy sets SA transport reform agenda at SATC
    Creecy sets SA transport reform agenda at SATC
    8 Jul 2024
    Source: tawatchai07 via
    Logistics sector sees May recovery amidst slower growth
    5 Jul 2024
    African airlines lead global air cargo growth at 18.4% in May
    African airlines lead global air cargo growth at 18.4% in May
    4 Jul 2024
    Image source:
    Iata calls on SA’s new GNU to maintain focus on aviation development
    3 Jul 2024
    Bridging the gap: Why PPPs are essential to sustainable public transport
    Bridging the gap: Why PPPs are essential to sustainable public transport
     1 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz