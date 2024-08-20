Thabile Makhoba: The embodiment of the African entrepreneurial spirit

Thabile Makhoba's journey to becoming the founder of Makhoba Professional Services is a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Thabile Makhoba embodies the entrepreneurial spirit celebrated by South African fragrance pioneer Tammy Frazer. As Frazer eloquently stated, "At every African's heart is an entrepreneurial spirit: we are survivors of struggle, malleable enough to embrace change and celebrate doing things differently." Makhoba's story reflects this very survivor's determination. Circumstances compelled her to put her studies on hold and enter the workforce early despite her passion for academia. This shift led to a twelve-year career in the dynamic world of events before her leap into entrepreneurship.

The turning point arrived in March 2020 when the national lockdown forced her to confront the harsh realities of unemployment. Frustrated by her community's lack of network infrastructure, Makhoba embarked on a mission to bridge this digital divide. She wrote to significant service providers asking for answers when she confronted one of them and challenged them to allow her to contribute to the development of her area.

A response from Vodacom ignited a spark. While the company explained the complexities of installing a significant tower, they also acknowledged the potential for local involvement. This catalysed Makhoba to delve into the world of feasibility studies. "I asked what I needed to do to get the training?" she recalls. Her tenacity paid off when she secured a place in a program supporting SMMEs in the ICT space.

Laying the foundation

With limited resources, Makhoba started her business in her mother's garage. Building a team proved challenging, as skilled talent was scarce in her community. "I had to get skilled individuals, even if it meant them getting a salary and not me," she explains. This initial sacrifice laid the foundation for a company that would eventually support 22 families.

Makhoba Professional Services offers a comprehensive suite of services, encompassing network and infrastructure solutions and software infrastructure. Their cybersecurity and data mining capabilities complement their expertise in microwave frequency services, site surveys, and tower decommissioning. The company is proud to be certified by Microsoft AWS and Oracle Partners, solidifying its position as a trusted player in the industry.

Overcoming challenges and building a strong culture

The road to success has been fraught with challenges. "For the first two years, I ran at such a loss," Makhoba admits. Financial strain and the immense pressure of being an employer affected her emotional well-being. Yet, her belief in her vision kept her going.

One of the most significant lessons learned has been the indescribable value of emotional intelligence and the art and science of people management. "It's humbled me," Makhoba says. Her emphasis on creating a positive work environment has established a loyal and high-performing team. "We do small things that almost seem trivial, like celebrating our staff with cakes for their birthday, pizza days and team building," she explains. This people-centric approach has been instrumental in building a solid company culture.

Recognition and growth

Significant milestones have marked Makhoba's journey. In May 2022, she received the SITA Aero Innovation Award, followed by the Vodacom Innovator Trust award for Highest Growth in Profit as an SME in November 2023. Her inclusion in the Forbes Women's List in February 2024 further solidified her status as a rising star in the tech industry.

A woman in tech

Makhoba has faced her share of challenges as a woman in a male-dominated field. However, she credits the Innovator Trust for equipping her with the confidence and skills to overcome these obstacles. "The Innovator Trust was instrumental in helping me discover my true potential and self-worth. I've learned to stand my ground without hesitation. Without the mentorship provided by the Innovator Trust, my journey would undoubtedly have been different."

Gender aside, she is naturally equally capable of delivering exceptional results as any male counterpart in her industry. "We possess the same qualifications and skills, and I consistently exceed expectations," she asserts. She elaborates, highlighting that while business is undoubtedly about numbers, it's more about people.

"Our teams are comprised of individuals with complex lives, and recognising their humanity is essential for building strong relationships and making sound decisions. Intuition plays a crucial role in my leadership. It has helped me navigate complex situations like declining a lucrative project that compromised our values. While financial success is essential, it's equally vital to maintain integrity and create a positive impact." This decision, though challenging, reaffirmed their commitment to ethical business practices.

Makhoba envisions a continental footprint for Makhoba Professional Services. "I'm determined to build a sustainable black-owned business that can be passed on to future generations and create generational wealth that's eluded so many of us," she emphasises. The company's focus on innovation and adaptability will be crucial in navigating the ever-changing tech landscape.



