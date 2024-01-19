Innovator Trust's Women in Tech Awards inspire a new wave of change

The day was a testament to the power of intentional leadership, with compelling and perspective-shifting discussions and celebrations that inspired attendees to rise with purpose, transform challenges into opportunities, and lead the charge in shaping the future of technology and entrepreneurship. In her inspiring keynote, Jooste emphasised the need for deliberate action in entrepreneurship. Reflecting on the past performance, she highlighted how Innovator Trust has incubated over 200 SMMEs. These SMMEs have generated R1.7bn in revenue throughout the three-year programmes, creating more than 4,000 jobs. These initiatives have not only contributed to the economic growth of South Africa but also empowered women in the tech industry.

Jooste called on women to embrace intentionality: "To rise with intention means going beyond merely hoping for change. It's about taking strategic, bold steps to shape our futures and the future of technology in South Africa."

The event was masterfully hosted by the charismatic Hulisani Ravele, with Nozipho Tshabalala as the superb panel moderator. Their dynamism on stage, along with Jooste's inspiring words, curated a space where every voice was heard, every woman seen. The event highlighted exceptional keynote speakers and thrilling panel discussions marked by diverse voices. Tshabalala struck the perfect balance between steering the conversation and allowing it to unfold organically while including the audience in the conversation.

Leveraging AI for impact: From urban hubs to rural markets

One of WIT 2024's critical conversations was the role of AI in empowering women entrepreneurs, especially in underserved rural and township markets. Panelist Vinolia Martin from Microsoft emphasised, "AI is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It's about using technology to reach where it matters most—bridging gaps in underserved areas." This statement correlates with the Innovator Trust's mission of ensuring that technology drives social empowerment by connecting women-owned SMMEs with tools to transform their operations and expand their reach.

Commitment to bridging the digital divide

Highlighting their efforts to bring digital literacy to rural areas, Vodacom's Zukiswa Phillips, ME: Financial Planning and Analysis, a key partner in the awards, showcased its initiatives like "Code Like a Girl", aimed at training 1 million girls in digital skills across South Africa. Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo shared how technology has enabled her to juggle multiple roles seamlessly. Charmaine Houvet, CEO of CISCO, emphasised the urgent need for women to take up the call and intentionally enter the digital and AI space, where they currently represent less than 9%, urging them to upskill in areas like predictive analysis to move from passive users to active creators. One way to bridge the divide was undoubtedly captured by Serisha Barrat, CEO of Lawyered Up, who underscored the importance of using AI to meet the specific needs of African markets by focusing on localisation. She highlighted that by refining solutions for one area, businesses can effectively replicate and scale them across similar markets on the continent.

Celebrating women who rise with intention

The highlight of the day was recognising exceptional female entrepreneurs who have scaled their businesses by harnessing technology. The award winners included:

Enterprise Development Top Female Achiever Quarter 1 2024: Kutlwano Mzolo - Amafu Technologies

Kutlwano Mzolo - Amafu Technologies Vodacom Innovator Trust Supplier Development Top Female Achiever Highest Percentage Growth 2023/24: Thabile Makhoba - Makhoba Professional Services

Thabile Makhoba - Makhoba Professional Services Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) Top Female Achiever 2024: Tanganedzeni Mfamadi

Tanganedzeni Mfamadi Enterprise Development Top Female Employment Creator 2023/24: Aphiwe Tafeni - Olem Business Boutique

Aphiwe Tafeni - Olem Business Boutique Enterprise Development Top Female Achiever Year-to-Date Achiever 2023/24: Wahseema Miller - Temo Digital

Wahseema Miller - Temo Digital Innovator Trust Enterprise Development Pinnacle Award 2023/24: Simangele Mphahlele - ejoobi

Simangele Mphahlele - ejoobi Vodacom Innovator Trust Supplier Development Pinnacle Award 2023/24: Glynn Mashonga - Globescope

These winners exemplify how women-led SMMEs can leverage technology to create sustainable, scalable businesses that drive meaningful change. In the spirit of intentionally investing in the youth, WIT 2024 partnered with the University of Johannesburg's Women in Tech Program, showcasing some of their top technology and engineering students' pioneering inventions and prototypes in a spectacular Youth SMME exhibition.

A call to action: Be bold, be intentional, be unstoppable

The event concluded with an inspiring message from Siyabulela Lethuxolo Xuza, a South African scientist, energy-engineering expert, and entrepreneur who urged women to be "ruthlessly curious" and fearless in their pursuits. "The future of Africa lies in the hands of women who rise with intention and break through barriers," he stated. Along with many other inspiring impartations, Xuza’s statement makes one realise that the beauty of women realising their dreams is the knowing that none of them needs to be accomplished alone, highlighting the enduring impact of partnerships.

WIT 2024 is a testament to the immense value of collaboration, with Vodacom as the partner and funder of the Innovator Trust, which has supported the growth of small Black-owned-Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa for the past decade. Microsoft and the GBV Response Fund stood alongside the Innovator Trust #WIT24 conference as key partners this year. Thank you for moving into action to ensure that women-owned SMMEs in the ICT sector continue moving forward. When industry leaders come together, success is set in motion, and in this instance, it was encapsulated in an affirmation that rang throughout the day.

An inspiring anthem that emerged from Jooste's opening address captured the spirit of the day: "Ask yourself, what does it mean to be an intentional woman? How will you lead the wave of the SMME change in your industry, community, and country? The future is in your hands.

“‘I can. I want. I will!’"

About Innovator Trust

The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through our programmes, we support and nurture the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners and providing necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country’s economy.



