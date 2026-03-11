Steenhuisen declares agriculture instrumental to South Africa’s economic comeback

Agriculture is emerging as a cornerstone of South Africa’s economic resilience, driving robust growth amid broader challenges.

Source: Pexels.

According to the latest Statistics South Africa data, the country’s GDP rose by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in an annual increase of 1.1%.

Leading this performance, the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector recorded remarkable growth of 17.4% compared to 2024, underscoring its pivotal role in stabilising the economy. Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has hailed these results, highlighting the sector’s vital contribution as a primary engine of South Africa’s sustained economic momentum.

While some traditional pillars like mining faced headwinds, contracting by 0.6% due to declines in coal and platinum group metals, agriculture boosted the primary sector with a 0.4% increase in the final quarter, fuelled by strong performances in field crops and horticulture.

Agriculture a “beacon of hope”

Steenhuisen emphasised that the figures represent more than just statistics; they represent a lifeline for national development.

“The agricultural sector is no longer just a contributor to the fiscus; it is a beacon of hope for job creation and national prosperity. No mistake should be made - this success is not merely the result of putting seeds in the ground.

“We are witnessing the evolution of a high-tech, scientific, and economically sophisticated industry. This is the new era of farming that offers our youth a diverse range of careers in tech-driven production, global logistics, and scientific research," the Minister said.

He added that the 2025/26 financial year results solidify agriculture’s role as an important stabiliser of the South African economy.

The Ministry and the Department of Agriculture reaffirmed its committed to creating an environment where innovation and technical skills can continue to drive growth in the sector.

Strengthening agricultural partnerships

Meanwhile, Steenhuisen has held a meeting with Kuwait Ambassador to South Africa, Salem Al-Shebli, to explore agricultural investment opportunities between the two countries.

The discussions also included the intention to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will strengthen collaboration and unlock new opportunities for growth, trade and innovation in the agricultural sector.

“South Africa continues to build strategic partnerships that support food security, investment, and the development of the agricultural sector,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.