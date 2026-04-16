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    Standard Bank secures $800m sustainability-linked loan

    Standard Bank has closed a $800m sustainability-linked syndicated loan, drawing strong interest from global investors and marking one of the most significant funding deals by an African bank this year.
    16 Apr 2026
    16 Apr 2026
    A $800m deal, global investor backing, and sustainability targets at its core signal continued confidence in Standard Bank’s Africa growth strategy. (Image supplied)
    A $800m deal, global investor backing, and sustainability targets at its core signal continued confidence in Standard Bank’s Africa growth strategy. (Image supplied)

    The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (Standard Bank or the Borrower), the largest bank in Africa by assets, has closed a $800m sustainability-linked syndicated loan (the Facility).

    Strong global demand drives oversubscription

    The Facility was coordinated by Bank of America Europe Designated Activity Company (BofA), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, London Branch (ICBC) and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), with BofA and SCB acting as joint sustainability coordinators.

    Initially launched at $500m, the Facility was well received by the international loan market and was oversubscribed, with commitments totalling over $1bn.

    The syndicate comprises a group of investors from across the globe; a total of 30 banks from North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia committed to the transaction.

    Linking finance to sustainability performance

    The interest rate on the loan is linked to Standard Bank’s performance against two sustainability key performance indicators (KPIs).

    The KPIs align with Standard Bank’s sustainability strategy and relate to green finance and social finance mobilisation. The facility is structured as a two-year loan with an option for Standard Bank to elect to extend for a further year.

    “The transaction reflects continued participation in the international syndicated loan market and support for Standard Bank’s Africa growth strategy,” said Luvuyo Masinda, chief executive officer, corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank.

    This Facility is the largest sustainability-linked loan by an African borrower in 2026 to date, according to data from Dealogic.

    Read more: Standard Bank, green finance, syndicated loan, Africa banking
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