Mobile cold chain unit deployed to support FMD vaccine rollout

A new industry collaboration is aiming to address a key bottleneck in South Africa’s response to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD): getting vaccines to farms safely and efficiently.

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Standard Bank has partnered with Clover and the Milk Producers’ Organisation (MPO) to deploy a chilled mobile vaccination vehicle, designed to maintain the cold chain required for FMD vaccines as they are transported to farming communities.

The initiative supports the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development’s (DALRRD) expanded vaccination programme, which began distributing vaccines to farmers in February 2026. The programme aims to roll out 14 million doses by December 2026.

Clover has confirmed that an initial allocation of 200,000 doses has been prioritised for KwaZulu-Natal, with a broader national rollout expected to follow.

Cold chain logistics a key challenge

The mobile unit is intended to address a critical gap in vaccine distribution, particularly in reaching farms while maintaining strict temperature controls.

“FMD vaccines must remain chilled throughout the journey to farmers.

"By providing a dedicated vehicle that ensures proper cold chain delivery, we are helping partners reach farming communities more efficiently and in line with veterinary requirements,” says Liezel Turner, senior manager of strategic alliances and original equipment manufacturers at Business and Commercial Banking (BCB), Standard Bank South Africa.

Industry coordination to limit economic impact

The outbreak of FMD continues to affect livestock production, with implications for rural economies, food supply and agricultural value chains.

“Livestock health underpins the stability of rural economies, food production and agricultural value chains. The impact of FMD is felt far beyond the farm gate, which is why industry alignment is so important.

"By working together with Clover and the MPO, we are contributing to a strengthened coordinated national response that supports farmers with the practical tools they need,” says Brendan Jacobs, head of agribusiness at BCB, Standard Bank South Africa.

From an industry perspective, improving vaccine distribution is seen as critical to limiting further disruption.

“FMD continues to place pressure on livestock and dairy producers. Working alongside Standard Bank and the MPO allows us to deliver vaccines more rapidly and reliably. The mobile unit significantly enhances our ability to support farmers and meet cold chain requirements,” says Jacques van Heerden, executive for industrial at Clover.

Support for farmers under pressure

Farmer organisations say access to properly handled vaccines remains essential in managing outbreaks and protecting herds.

“Producers have faced substantial challenges due to FMD outbreaks, and the availability and proper distribution of vaccines is essential. This partnership provides practical assistance to farmers by ensuring vaccines reach them under the correct conditions.

"Strengthening on-farm access is a vital part of protecting herds and supporting the sustainability of the dairy sector,” says Fanie Ferreira, CEO of the Milk Producers’ Organisation.

National vaccination effort expands

Government’s response includes scaling up vaccine distribution and prioritising high-risk areas, while working with industry to strengthen logistics and cold chain systems.

The current programme targets more than 14 million cattle, representing over 80% of South Africa’s national herd, with access extended to both commercial and emerging farmers.