    South Africa welcomes US House approval of Africa trade programme renewal

    South Africa's government on Tuesday welcomed the approval by the US House of Representatives of a bill that would renew Washington's preferential trade programme for Africa for another three years.
    By Sfundo Parakozov
    14 Jan 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    The African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), a law first enacted in 2000 to provide duty-free access to the US market for eligible sub-Saharan countries and products, expired in September and hundreds of thousands of African jobs are estimated to depend on it.

    South Africa's trade minister Parks Tau said in a statement that renewing Agoa would "provide certainty and predictability for African and American businesses that rely on the programme".

    He added that Africa's biggest economy was still negotiating with the US over a bilateral trade deal, even though relations with Washington have soured badly during President Donald Trump's second term in office.

    The bill to extend Agoa will next go to the Senate before going to Trump for his consideration.

    Parks Tau, Sfundo Parakozov
    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
